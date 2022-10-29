In a first, this UK university will hold a graduation ceremony for students in India; read details here

University of Essex Colchester campus |

New Delhi: UK’s University of Essex today announced that it will hold a special and first-ever graduation ceremony for its students in India. The prestigious ceremony will be held at the British High Commissioner's Residence in New Delhi and will be attended by recent graduates plus soon to be graduate students, alumni, Essex Vice-Chancellor Professor Anthony Forster, etc. The first graduation ceremony will be held in India, on January 21, 2023.

“I’m very much looking forward to sharing this unforgettable day with our Indian alumni as it is a wonderful chance to bring our community together in India so they can share graduation with family, friends and supporters. Our Indian alumni community is so important to us and we’re really looking forward to celebrating their achievements,” said Vice-Chancellor Professor Anthony Forster. “Our graduation ceremonies are usually reserved for our newest graduating students, but we know that many of our international graduates may have missed out on attending their graduation ceremony in Colchester, or they weren't able to be joined by their loved ones due to the distance. That is why we're so delighted we’re offering alumni in India the opportunity to 'graduate' again, in their home country with family and friends by their side. It is also a wonderful time for our alumni community to meet-up again and to network,” Forster added.

Guests will be part of the audience and join graduates at a special reception after the ceremony with refreshments and the opportunity for everyone to celebrate.

The Graduation is open to all alumni even if they attended their original ceremony in Colchester, where the Essex campus is located. It is designed to be a special opportunity for alumni to graduate in their home country with friends and family by their side while also celebrating everything they have achieved since completing their studies at Essex.

Students and alumni need to register themselves for the graduation event by Thursday, December 22. Registrations may close early should the event reach capacity before this date. Graduating alumni and students will be able to also book five guest tickets. Students and alumni can book by visiting www.essex.ac.uk/events/2023/01/21/india-graduation.