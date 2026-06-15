IMU CET 2026 Result OUT For 72,000 Candidates At imu.cbexams.com; Counselling Registration Begins, First Phase Ends June 17

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IMU CET Result 2026: The Indian Maritime University (IMU) has announced the results of the IMU Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026 at imu.cbexams.com. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download their scorecards and rank certificates from the official admission portal.

The result link was activated on the evening of June 14, allowing students to check their All India Rank (AIR) and other examination details. Alongside the declaration of results, the university has also opened the counselling registration process for qualified candidates.

Nearly 72,000 candidates appeared for this year's examination, making it one of the most competitive maritime entrance tests in the country.

Direct link for counselling registration

IMU CET Result 2026: Key dates

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test should keep track of the following admission schedule:

Result and Rank Card Declaration: June 14, 2026

Counselling Registration Begins: June 14, 2026

Last Date for First-Phase Counselling Registration: June 17, 2026

With the first counselling phase open for only a few days, candidates are advised to complete the registration process without delay.

IMU CET Result 2026: Entrance exam conducted across 86 cities

The IMU CET 2026 examination was held on May 24 in computer-based mode across 86 cities nationwide. The entrance test serves as the gateway for admission to various maritime programmes offered by IMU campuses and affiliated institutes.

Popular courses available through the examination include:

B.Tech Marine Engineering

B.Sc Nautical Science

Diploma in Nautical Science (DNS)

The university uses the entrance test ranks to allocate seats across its campuses and affiliated institutions.

IMU CET Result 2026: Steps to check result

Candidates can download their scorecards and rank certificates by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at imu.cbexams.com

Step 2: Click on the "IMU CET 2026 Result/Rank Card" link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Password or Date of Birth

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: View your result, rank and score details

Step 6: Download the rank card PDF

Step 7: Take a printout for future admission rounds

Direct link for counselling registration

IMU CET Result 2026: What candidates should do next

After downloading the rank card, candidates should immediately begin preparations for the counselling process.

Important tasks for qualified candidates:

Verify details like name, DOB, and category, etc.

In case of any discrepancy, immediately report to the helpdesk of IMU

Register for counselling before 17th June, 2026

Maintain all your documents for any verification

Stay connected with the official website for updates on counselling and seat allocations

Generally, following are the documents which you will need to produce while appearing for admission: Class 10th Mark Sheet, Class 12th Mark Sheet, Category Certificate where necessary and many more.

IMU CET Result 2026: Counselling process begins

Now that the counselling has started, there is no denying that all the activities related to admission will start gaining pace from now onwards. All those aspirants who will miss out on registering for the process may have to lose out on participating in the first round of seat allotment.

IMU has recommended students to take the help of official notifications only for knowing about counselling procedure, seat allocation, cut-offs, and so forth. It is advisable to maintain extra copies of the rank card, as this document plays a vital role in the entire admission process.