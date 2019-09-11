Important checklist for candidates appearing in SSC exam

Tier-II Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2018 has begun from today. The exam will end on September 14. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has advised few important things that candidates need to check before going to the examination hall.

· Candidates appearing in the exam must carry an original Photo ID Card that mentions their Date of Birth (DoB)

· The Date of Birth should be as reported by candidates to the commission while applying for the SSC CGL 2019 exam notification, which is printed on their Admission Certificates as well.

· If the Photo ID card doesn't have the date of birth mentioned, candidates can carry an additional document like matric certificate or any other document that has candidates’ date of birth written on it.

· In case of any mismatch with the date of birth mentioned in admit card and the ID proof produced by the candidate, the candidate will not be allowed to take the Tier-II SSC CGL 2019 Exam.

Candidates can also check all the details on the official website of the commission on website ssc.nic.in. The exam is conducted by SSC.