Illinois Tech Mumbai Begins Academic Operations As First US University With Independent Degree-Granting Campus In India |

Mumbai: Illinois Institute of Technology Mumbai (Illinois Tech Mumbai) has opened its campus to its inaugural student cohort, marking the beginning of the US university’s academic operations in India. Classes for the first batch commenced on September 7, 2026, following a week-long orientation and induction programme.

The orientation brought together Illinois Tech Provost Elizabeth Hudson, faculty members, industry leaders, students and their families. The programme introduced students to the university’s academic environment, faculty, campus facilities and student community, while also highlighting opportunities for experiential learning and industry engagement.

Industry Leaders interact with Inaugural Cohort

As part of the induction programme, students interacted with industry leaders including Jamshyd Godrej, chairman and managing director of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. and an Illinois Tech alumnus; Karthik Reddy, co-founder and managing partner of Blume Ventures; Rakesh Biyani, former joint managing director of Future Retail and an Illinois Tech alumnus; Ravi Lambah, head of strategic initiatives at Temasek International and head of India at Temasek Global Investments; Deepa Kumar, director and head of APAC Country Risk at S&P Global Market Intelligence; and Procyon Mukerjee, former president of operations and logistics at Hindalco.

The interactions focused on technology, business, leadership and the changing nature of work, giving students an opportunity to hear from professionals across different sectors.

‘Defining Moment For Our University’

Speaking at the occasion, Illinois Tech Provost Elizabeth Hudson said the arrival of the first students marked an important milestone for the university.

“Welcoming our inaugural cohort to Illinois Tech Mumbai is a defining moment for our university and for the students who are beginning this journey with us. Our Mumbai campus brings Illinois Tech’s longstanding strengths in technology, innovation, and interdisciplinary education to a city at the heart of India’s business and technology ecosystem,” Hudson said.

She added that the first cohort would have an opportunity to help shape the new campus community while pursuing an education focused on preparing students for a changing world.

Illinois Tech Mumbai is UGC-Approved Independent Campus

Illinois Tech Mumbai is the first US university approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish an independent degree-granting campus in India, according to the university.

The campus is located at the Godrej Business District in Mumbai. The university said its location within a business and innovation ecosystem is intended to provide students with opportunities for industry interaction and exposure to real-world applications of their academic learning.

The inaugural cohort is pursuing programmes in areas including computer science, data science, artificial intelligence and business. The academic model combines classroom learning with experiential education, interdisciplinary study and industry engagement.

The opening of the Mumbai campus expands Illinois Tech’s academic presence in India, building on its existing engagement with the country.

With classes now underway, the inaugural cohort will form the first student community at Illinois Tech Mumbai as the university begins its academic operations in India.