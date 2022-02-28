Ill-treatment by army on Ukrainian borders, say Indian students

Another controversy on Twitter regarding the Ukraine-Russia crisis and its cascading impact on Indian students indicates that students may be facing ill-treatment at the Ukrainian border.

According to a Twitter user, there appears to be a 'colour bias' at the border. "Ukrainian politicians and media outlets are referring to black/brown refugees as the 'others and unabashedly treating them as expendables, including hundreds of Indian students," wrote - @rglusblck

Mohammad Shahnawaz on Twitter- @shahnawaz829955, wrote that the Indian students stranded at the Ukrainian border are getting beaten.

He tagged the President of Ukraine, Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at his army. "Mr. President, your army on the Poland and Romania border is beating innocent Indian students. Is this the kind of behavior and frustration your army is howling towards low-income Indians? In this time of hardship, you people should be very calm," he wrote.

Many Indians, among others, are concerned about the conditions of Indian students especially after the videos went viral.

Another Twitter user, Kartik- @Simple_Karthik, wrote, "Just saw the video of Indian students being kicked, dragged, and harassed. How is this different from what Russia is doing to you? I Hope this stops. Students also have families waiting for them back home." (SIC)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:55 PM IST