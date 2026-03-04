 IIT Tirupati Summer Internship 2026: Apply Until 30 March At iittp.plumerp.co.in; Check Direct Link Here  
IIT Tirupati Summer Internship is inviting applications for students interested in applying for the Summer Internship Programme 2026. Students can get a hands-on research experience under expert faculty. The applications are ongoing, and candidates can apply until 30 March 2026 at 5 PM.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
For any technical assistance, candidates can reach out to the email at summerinternship@iittp.ac.in.

IIT Tirupati Internship: Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for the IIT Tirupati internship can be checked below:

Pre-final year students of B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc./M.Sc./B.A./M.A. or equivalent from any recognized university.

IIT Tirupati Internship: How To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the IIT Tirupati Internship:

Step 1: Candidates should first visit the official website, ittp.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the notification for two months of summer internship at IIT Tirupati available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Next click on the “Click here to apply” option to proceed with the application process

Step 4: Now add the personal details, contact details, identification details, and address of communication to fill the form.

Step 5: Now Click on Submit button

Direct Link To Register

IIT Tirupati Internship: Support Offered

Candidates selected for the IIT Tirupati Internship will be provided with free accommodation. The top 5 students per department will be paid a stipend of Rs 5000/- per month.  

IIT Tirupati Internship: Departments 

The following are the departments the internships are offered at IIT Tirupati:

Chemical Engineering 

Chemistry 

Humanities and Social Sciences

Civil and Environmental Engineering 

Computer Science and Engineering 

Electrical Engineering 

Mathematics and Statistics 

Mechanical Engineering 

Physics 

Official Notification Can Be Checked Here 

