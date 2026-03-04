IIT Tirupati Summer Internship 2026: Apply Until 30 March At iittp.plumerp.co.in; Check Direct Link Here  

IIT Tirupati Internship: IIT Tirupati Summer Internship is inviting applications for students interested in applying for the Summer Internship Programme 2026. Students can get a hands-on research experience under expert faculty. The applications are ongoing, and candidates can apply until 30 March 2026 at 5 PM.
For any technical assistance, candidates can reach out to the email at .
IIT Tirupati Internship: Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for the IIT Tirupati internship can be checked below:
Pre-final year students of B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc./M.Sc./B.A./M.A. or equivalent from any recognized university.
IIT Tirupati Internship: How To Apply
Candidates can follow the steps below to apply for the IIT Tirupati Internship:
Step 1: Candidates should first visit the official website, .
Step 2: Click on the notification for two months of summer internship at IIT Tirupati available on the homepage.
Step 3: Next click on the “” option to proceed with the application process
Step 4: Now add the personal details, contact details, identification details, and address of communication to fill the form.
Step 5: Now Click on Submit button
IIT Tirupati Internship: Support Offered
Candidates selected for the IIT Tirupati Internship will be provided with free accommodation. The top 5 students per department will be paid a stipend of Rs 5000/- per month.
IIT Tirupati Internship: Departments
The following are the departments the internships are offered at IIT Tirupati:
Chemical Engineering
Chemistry
Humanities and Social Sciences
Civil and Environmental Engineering
Computer Science and Engineering
Electrical Engineering
Mathematics and Statistics
Mechanical Engineering
Physics