IIT Roorkee Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Suicide Note Recovered; Police Say No One Blamed | Representational Image

A 20-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday evening, November 12. The deceased has been identified as Ayush Rajoria, a native of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Police are treating the incident as a suspected suicide.

Rajoria was a second-year undergraduate student enrolled in the BS-MS Programme in Mathematics and Computing at the institute's Department of Mathematics. According to police, a suicide note was recovered from his room in which he reportedly mentioned his struggles with depression and did not hold anyone responsible for his death.

Student Was Undergoing Treatment For Depression

According to a report by The Indian Express, Rajoria had been undergoing treatment for depression and had been visiting IIT Roorkee's wellness centre for more than a year.

Police said his friends had last seen him at around 3 pm on Thursday. When they later found his hostel room locked and received no response, the matter was brought to the attention of the authorities.

He was subsequently found dead inside the room. Police reportedly found no external injuries or signs of a struggle at the spot.

Police Investigation Underway, Post-Mortem Planned

Following the discovery, the police initiated an investigation and informed Rajoria's parents, who later arrived at the institute's campus.

A post-mortem examination was scheduled to establish the cause of death. Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to Hindustan Times, the suicide note reportedly referred to his depression and did not accuse or blame anyone. The investigation remains underway.

IIT Roorkee Expresses Grief, Assures Support To Family

IIT Roorkee expressed profound sadness over the student's death and extended its condolences to his family and loved ones.

In an official statement, the institute said it was cooperating with the authorities in the investigation and would extend necessary support to the bereaved family.

The incident has once again brought attention to student mental health and the need for accessible emotional and psychological support systems at higher educational institutions.

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