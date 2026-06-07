IIT Roorkee Releases JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026 At jeeadv.ac.in; Check Direct Link Here

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 results for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) programmes offered by participating IITs.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The result has been released in online mode and can be accessed using the required login credentials.

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) is conducted for candidates aspiring to secure admission to B.Arch courses at IITs. However, qualifying the examination alone does not guarantee admission. Final seat allotment will depend on factors such as the candidate’s JEE Advanced rank, category, and seat availability during the JoSAA counselling process.

Direct Link To Check Result

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026: How To Check JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘AAT Result 2026’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials such as application number, password and security pin.

Step 4: The qualifying status will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026: What After The Result?

Candidates who have qualified in the AAT 2026 will be eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling process for admission to B.Arch programmes at IITs.

Applicants are advised to keep checking the official counselling schedule and complete all admission-related formalities within the prescribed timeline.