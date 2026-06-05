IIT Roorkee Refutes JEE Advanced Data Breach Claims, Says No Sensitive Candidate Information Was Compromised

Amid concerns circulating on social media over an alleged data breach involving JEE (Advanced) candidates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has clarified that no sensitive information was compromised and that claims suggesting a large-scale leak are misleading.

Claims of a data breach and privacy violation affecting lakhs of JEE (Advanced) aspirants are misleading and factually incorrect.

The information circulating on social media is misleading and does not accurately reflect what happened. There is an attempt at spreading — IIT Roorkee (@iitroorkee) June 5, 2026

Claims of a data breach and privacy violation affecting lakhs of JEE (Advanced) aspirants are misleading and factually incorrect.

The information circulating on social media is misleading and does not accurately reflect what happened. There is an attempt at spreading — IIT Roorkee (@iitroorkee) June 5, 2026

The institute issued a detailed statement on X, stating that reports of a privacy violation affecting lakhs of aspirants do not accurately reflect the facts of the incident. IIT Roorkee said the situation stemmed from a temporary technical misconfiguration that was promptly identified and fixed.

These interventions resulted in a minimal, temporary misconfiguration in a cloud storage component. An ethical hacker, Mr. Rylen Anil, identified this misconfiguration and reported that he could access the concerned database. The issue was immediately rectified and access to the — IIT Roorkee (@iitroorkee) June 5, 2026

The clarification comes days after a Dubai-based student and ethical hacker reported a vulnerability related to the JEE (Advanced) online system, triggering widespread discussion on social media.

data was restricted.



The affected storage was read only, meaning no data could be edited or deleted. An analysis of cloud access logs confirmed that no bulk download occurred (the read-only access was limited to less than 0.05% of the data). No sensitive information was — IIT Roorkee (@iitroorkee) June 5, 2026

Temporary technical issue, not a data breach: IIT Roorkee

In its statement, IIT Roorkee explained that on June 2, technical interventions were carried out on an expedited basis to help candidates facing difficulties in accessing admit card data and to ensure the smooth functioning of the registration process.

compromised or mass-extracted. This incident had zero impact on examination outcomes, including marks, ranks, and category of the candidates.



IIT Roorkee remains fully committed to maintaining the integrity, security, and transparency of the JEE (Advanced) and JoSAA counselling — IIT Roorkee (@iitroorkee) June 5, 2026

During this exercise, a minimal and temporary misconfiguration occurred in a cloud storage component. The issue was identified by ethical hacker Rylen Anil, who informed the institute that he could access the concerned database.

processes. Deliberate attempts to misrepresent this technical event and undermine public trust in the examination system are deeply concerning and should be discouraged.



The JEE (Advanced) team looks forward to supporting every aspirant through a smooth and secure admission — IIT Roorkee (@iitroorkee) June 5, 2026

The institute said the vulnerability was immediately rectified and access was restricted as soon as it was reported.

IIT Roorkee further clarified that the affected cloud storage was configured as read-only, meaning that no information could be modified, deleted, or tampered with.

processes. Deliberate attempts to misrepresent this technical event and undermine public trust in the examination system are deeply concerning and should be discouraged.



The JEE (Advanced) team looks forward to supporting every aspirant through a smooth and secure admission — IIT Roorkee (@iitroorkee) June 5, 2026

'No mass extraction of data took place'

According to the institute, an analysis of cloud access logs showed that there was no bulk download of candidate data. It stated that the access was limited to less than 0.05 per cent of the data stored in the affected system.

The institute stressed that no sensitive information was compromised or mass-extracted and that the incident had no impact on examination outcomes, including candidates' marks, ranks, or category details.

IIT Roorkee also expressed concern over what it described as attempts to misrepresent the incident and undermine public confidence in the examination system.

"The information circulating on social media is misleading and does not accurately reflect what happened," the institute said, adding that it remains committed to maintaining the integrity, security, and transparency of both the JEE (Advanced) examination and the JoSAA counselling process.

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I have noticed claims saying all JEE candidate data was leaked. While there was a vulnerability, I have not seen evidence supporting claims of a large-scale leak.



The issue was promptly reported and swiftly fixed by IIT officials. — Rylen Anil (@DarthKermi72747) June 5, 2026

Ethical hacker also urges against misinformation

Rylen Anil, who first reported the vulnerability, also addressed the controversy through a post on X. He said he had observed claims suggesting that the data of all JEE candidates had been leaked, but noted that he had not seen evidence supporting such assertions.

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I have noticed claims saying all JEE candidate data was leaked. While there was a vulnerability, I have not seen evidence supporting claims of a large-scale leak.



The issue was promptly reported and swiftly fixed by IIT officials. — Rylen Anil (@DarthKermi72747) June 5, 2026

Anil stated that while a vulnerability did exist, there was no indication of a large-scale data leak. He added that the issue was promptly reported and swiftly fixed by IIT officials.

The ethical hacker further clarified that he downloaded only a small number of files to verify the vulnerability and deleted them afterward. He urged people not to use the incident to spread unverified claims or misinformation.