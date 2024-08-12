IIT Roorkee Maintains Top Rank as India's Leading Architecture College In NIRF 2024

IIT Roorkee | unsplash

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee, has retained its top position as the best institute for Architecture in the country. In the recently released National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2024, the oldest engineering college in the country was once again ranked as the top Architecture college for the second year in a row.

Other institutes that made it to the top slots include IIT Kharagpur, followed by the National Institute of Technology, NIT Kozhikode. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, jumped from Rank 10 in 2023 to Rank 4 in this year’s ranking, while Delhi’s School of Planning and Architecture retained its fifth place in the list.



The NIRF Rankings 2024 in the Architecture category are as follows:

1. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (Roorkee, Uttarakhand)

2. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (Kharagpur, West Bengal)

3. National Institute of Technology Calicut (Kozhikode, Kerala)

4. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur (Howrah, West Bengal)

5. School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi (New Delhi, Delhi)

This year, rankings in a total of 16 categories were announced. Apart from Architecture, the other popular categories included Engineering, Medical, Dental, Pharmacy, Research, Colleges, Universities, Law, and Management. IIT Roorkee also secured a position among the top 10 Engineering Colleges of India and made its presence known in the Research as well as Innovation Categories.

Additionally, this year's NIRF Rankings introduced three new categories, including State University, Skill University, and Open University.