 IIT Roorkee Launches Education Ministry-Supported CBDE Program With Ansys For Student Innovation
IIT Roorkee's collaboration aims to enhance entrepreneurship and design thinking among students, enabling them to develop tech-driven solutions for societal challenges.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Roorkee: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has partnered with Ansys Software Private Limited to empower its students towards entrepreneurship through the Capacity Building on Design and Entrepreneurship (CBDE) program that was launched by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Ansys Software Private Limited is an engineering simulation software company. This initiative aims to foster design thinking and entrepreneurship culture at Indian Higher Educational Institutes.

Students will be able to create technologically based answers to societal problems thanks to this program. Higher education institutions are better equipped to support the growth of design and business inside their own walls thanks to these kinds of cooperative activities.

Highlighting the importance of the Ansys fellowship, Prof. K. K. Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, remarked, “These fellowships, together with the supportive environment and resources available on campus, will inspire our students, especially our female students, to contribute towards technology-driven solutions for societal advancement and thus fulfilling the objectives of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

The institution recently held a lecture as part of this program under its corporate lecture series, titled Physics-based Simulation in Research and Education: Current Practices and Key Initiatives. Dr. Dipankar Choudhury, an Ansys Fellow and Academic Program Lead at Ansys, gave the talk. In addition to utilising both existing and emerging technology, the presentation focused on harnessing emerging technologies in the areas of digital twins, high-performance computing, machine learning, computational fluid dynamics, computational structural mechanics, computational electromagnetics, and photonics/optics.

Dr. Dipankar further commented on the student support, stating that, "IIT Roorkee is a pacesetter in the research and technology development of fast-growing, critically important areas such as Electronics, Semiconductors, and Space Technology. The collaboration will mutually strengthen the academic programs in these areas at IIT Roorkee while helping fill the demand in the industry for trained engineers equipped with the latest knowledge and expertise."

Ansys has pledged to provide top-up fellowships under this CBDE initiative, ideally to female M.Tech students, in order to encourage social entrepreneurship.

“Ansys provides the required educational resources to empower future engineers. The Ansys Academic Program is committed to lowering the barrier to adopting Ansys simulation for the students. It provides a hands-on simulation experience, bridges the skills gap in the engineering industry and prepares engineering students for complex technologies. We are proud to champion this initiative and look forward to the groundbreaking innovations the upcoming engineers will introduce," said Mike Yeager, Area Vice President, India and Japan, Ansys.

