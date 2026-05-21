IIT Roorkee JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheets Released At jeeadv.ac.in; Check Direct Link Here

IIT Roorkee JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheets: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 response sheets were made available by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee today, May 21, on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. By checking on with the necessary credentials, candidates who took the entrance exam will be able to view and download their response sheets.

Direct Link To Check Response Sheet

IIT Roorkee JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheets: Important dates

May 17, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 examination conducted

Question papers for Paper 1 and Paper 2 released in English and Hindi

May 25, 2026 (10 AM)

Provisional answer key to be released

May 25 to May 26, 2026 (Till 5 PM)

Window to raise objections and submit feedback on the provisional answer key

June 1, 2026 (10 AM)

Final answer key release

JEE Advanced 2026 result announcement

IIT Roorkee JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheets: Steps to download response sheet

Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "JEE Advanced 2026 Response Sheet" option.

Step 3: Enter the date of birth, registration number, and other necessary login information.

Step 4: Enter the information to log in

Step 5: The answer key or response sheet will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and store it for later use.

The answers that applicants marked during the exam will be on the response sheet. Before the results are announced, students can predict their likely scores by comparing their answers with the provisional answer key.