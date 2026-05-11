IIT Roorkee JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card Live At jeeadv.ac.in; Direct Link Here

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: The JEE Advanced 2026 admit card has been made available today by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. The admit card can be downloaded via the JEE Advanced login on the website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can use their registration number and birthdate to download the IIT JEE Advanced hall ticket.

The JEE Advanced admit card for 2026 will include information regarding the exam date and time, the exam center's address, the candidate's name, photo, and signature, as well as crucial exam day instructions for students.

Direct Link To Download Admit Card - Link 1

Direct Link To Download Admit Card - Link 2

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: Steps to download admit card

To download the admission card, adhere to the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced website.

Step 2: Select the link to download the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026.

Step 3: Enter your birthdate and registration number to log in.

Step 4: After logging in, a link to download the admit card will appear.

Step 5: Download it and then take a print out of it.

Note: To take the test, candidates must obtain and print their admission card from the website. Candidates must thoroughly review all of the personal information included after downloading. If there are any discrepancies in the details

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: Exam details

On May 17, IIT Roorkee will hold the JEE Advanced test for 2026. Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the exam will be administered in two shifts, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Both papers must be submitted by candidates. There will be physics, chemistry and maths problems on the paper in both shifts.

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: Documents Required on Exam Day

Candidates must carry:

1. Printed Admit Card

A clear A4-size printout is mandatory

Photograph and details must be visible

2. Valid Photo Identity Proof (Any One)

Aadhaar Card

Voter ID

PAN Card

Passport

Driving License

School/College ID

Note: Photocopies or digital copies of ID proof will not be accepted.