IIT Roorkee Invites Applications For Summer Internships; Check All Details Here

File Photo

Applications are now being accepted for the summer internship program at the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee). Students who are interested can sign up at spark.iitr.ac.in.

The application is open to students currently enrolled in BTech, BE, integrated MSc, or MSc programs. Applicants must have completed a minimum of two semesters before the summer of 2024 and should have at least one semester remaining after the summer of 2024. In May, the shortlisted candidates' list will be made public.

The minimum CGPA criteria for eligibility are as follows

CGPA should be greater than 7.5 for students from IITs and IISc.

CGPA should be greater than 8.0 for students from NITs, IISERs, NISER, IIEST, and UM-DAECBSC.

CGPA should be greater than 8.5 for students from other institutes.

Important details

A temporary institute ID will be issued to each intern, granting them access to the computer center, internet, sports facilities, library, and medical facilities. The internship may be terminated for failure to comply with the institute's conduct rules. Interns who successfully finish will get a certificate from the Dean, SRIC, as reported by The Indian Express.

Applicant areas of interest, prior research experience, and motivation for the research should all be mentioned. Candidates may register for more than one project; specific project details are not necessary. A weekly stipend of Rs. 2,500 will be given to selected candidates.

Application process

To apply for the IIT Roorkee summer internship, candidates must utilize the IIT Roorkee online portal. The following materials must be uploaded by applicants via this portal: a one- to two-page CV, a photo, a 500-word research statement, and their previous semester's grades. Furthermore, upon enrollment, students from other institutes are required to present a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

The names of five faculty members on the list who would be interested in hosting a summer intern must be mentioned by applicants. The bhawans will have accommodations and mess facilities available for a price comparable to that of hostel residents (roughly Rs 5,500 per month).