 IIT Roorkee Graduate Goes Missing In Kedarnath Just Day After Graduation
Samaria along with his friend, Dhanendra Singh went on a trip to Kedarnath on July 28, day after graduating from IIT Roorkee.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Samaria is from Beawar, Rajasthan, which is close to Ajmer | File Image

A twenty-four-year old, IIT Roorkee graduate has gone missing since the past two months. Rupin Samaria went to Kedarnath along with his friends on a trip right after graduating from IIT Roorkee but got stuck in the flood. His current whereabouts remain a mystery. Samaria is from Beawar, Rajasthan, which is close to Ajmer.

Samaria along with his friend, Dhanendra Singh went on a trip to Kedarnath on July 28, day after graduating from IIT Roorkee, as reported by Navbharat Times.

According to Samaria's father, following darshan and aarti on July 30, the two friends set out on their return journey the following day. They then made the decision to halt at Gaurikund because of the inclement weather and river flooding. Samaria called his father from his friend's phone at this period since his own phone got lost.

According to Dhanendra, they both were standing a short distance from the Mandakini river at approximately 8:30 p.m when the river's water level abruptly increased causing a flood. The current of the flood was so high that they both began to stray during which Rupin attempted to flee by clutching his suitcase. He further added that he fainted during the commotion and when he was conscious again, he searched for Rupin everywhere but to no avail, Navbharat Times reported.

Samaria's father have now visited Uttarakhand five times to search for his son but all the attempts proved to be futile. He has also reported a missing person complaint to the Sonprayag police station but has received no update so far.

Navbharat Times reported that additionally Samaria's family have also written to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's office and hung posters throughout Haridwar, Rishikesh, Sonprayag, and Dehradun. Additionally, a 51k reward has been established for the source of information.

