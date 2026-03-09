IIT Roorkee Announces JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date; Registration Begins April 23, Test On May 17

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date: The official JEE Advanced test dates for 2026 have been released by IT Roorkee. The test will take place at specific testing locations on Sunday, May 17, 2026. Admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) nationwide is contingent upon passing the national engineering entrance exam, JEE Advanced. On the same day, there will be two required papers. To get admitted to IITs, candidates must take both exams and receive a merit rank.

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date: Important Dates

April 6, 2026: Registration begins for Foreign National / OCI candidates

April 23, 2026: Registration starts for Indian candidates

May 2, 2026: Last date to submit application form

May 11 – May 17, 2026: Admit card available for download

May 17, 2026: JEE Advanced 2026 Paper 1 (09:00 AM – 12:00 PM)

May 17, 2026: JEE Advanced 2026 Paper 2 (02:30 PM – 05:30 PM)

May 21, 2026: Candidate response sheet release

May 25, 2026: Provisional answer key release

May 25 – May 26, 2026: Answer key objection window

June 1, 2026: Final answer key and result announcement

JEE Advanced 2026: Eligibility criteria

JEE Main Rank: Only candidates who rank among the top 2,50,000 in JEE Main 2026 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) across all categories are eligible to register for JEE Advanced 2026.

Number of Attempts: A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times, and the attempts must be in two consecutive years.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have appeared for Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2025 or 2026 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

IIT Admission Status: Candidates who have already been admitted to any IIT earlier are not eligible to register for the JEE Advanced exam.

JEE Advanced 2026: Application fees

Female candidates, SC, ST, and PwD candidates: ₹1600

Other candidates: ₹3200

Payment Mode: Fee must be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

JEE Advanced 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in, the official JEE Advanced website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the JEE Advanced 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to register on a new page.

Step 4: Log in to the account after completing the registration process.

Step 5: Complete the application and pay the application cost.

Step 6: Your application is processed when you click "Submit."

Step 7: Save a physical copy of the confirmation page in case you need it later.

JEE Advanced 2026: Courses Available Through JEE Advanced At IITs

All IITs offer the following engineering, science, and architecture programs: 4-year B.Tech and B.S., 5-year B.Arch., 5-year dual degrees in B.Tech, M.Tech, B.S., M.S., B.Tech-MBA, and B.S.-MBA, and 5-year integrated master's programs in M.Tech, B.S., and M.S.