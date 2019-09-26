IIT may allow weak students to drop out after 3 years with a B.Sc in engineering degree

The prestigious engineering institute of India, IIT, is scheduled to have its council meet on the coming Friday. The meeting agenda includes discussing reforms for students and the institute.

Headed by the Human Resource Development Minister, the Council is the apex decision making body for all 23 institutes. Traditionally, on successfully passing eight semesters in four years, the students are awarded a B-Tech degree. However, many students drop-out midway.

Recently this year, the Human Resouce Ministry (HRD) shared worrying data in the parliament. According to the data, 2,461 students exited the B.tech and post-graduation courses across all IITs in the last two years. The numbers include the ones who couldn't keep up with their grades. This year, IIT-Kanpur expelled 18 students on grounds of poor academic performance, of which half were B.Tech students.

The HRD ministry, therefore, has come up with the suggestion of allowing academically weak students to leave midway but with a valid degree in hand. The proposed plan will give students an option to shift to B.Sc (Engineering) post the second semester given they meet the minimum academic standards.