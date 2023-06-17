IIT Mandi To Host G20-S20 Meet From 21st June; Address Inclusive & Sustainable Development

IIT Mandi to Host G20 and S20 Meet | IIT Mandi

Mandi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi will be hosting G20-S20 forum from 21st to 30th June 2023. The purpose of this meet is to bring together various key stakeholders and experts together to engage on various themes such to generate actionable insights that can drive progress towards achieving inclusive and sustainable development.

Several dignitaries/ delegates from around the globe are expected to attend this mega event. The event will provide a platform for sharing innovative ideas and best practices, as well as addressing pressing challenges related to the themes of the event.

Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director of the IIT Mandi said, "IIT Mandi is committed to the development of skilled manpower in areas such as sustainable development, climate-controlled agriculture, AI & Robotics, drone technology, cloud computing, cyber-physical systems, manufacturing, and automation. We believe these efforts will foster national missions such as Make-in-India initiatives and will fulfil the dream of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to make India a Skill Capital of the world."

The event will feature insightful keynote addresses, interactive panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and networking sessions related to each theme. The diverse and influential group of delegates attending the event will provide a unique opportunity for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Themes of the G20-S20 Summit include :

Day 1 (21st June): International Yoga Day

Day 2 (23rd June): Holistic Health

Day 3 (25th June) Skill India

Day 4 (27th June): Technology for Defence

Day 5 (29th June): Technology for Society

Day 6 (30th June): Renewable Energy

The detailed program with information regarding the chief guests and keynote speakers is available at iitmandi.ac.in with the registration link: forms.gle.

The registration is free of cost and the participants will receive the G20.