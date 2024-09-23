 IIT Mandi To Honour 636 Graduates At 12th Convocation On September 28
The 12th Convocation of IIT Mandi will celebrate the achievements of 636 graduates, including 297 undergraduates, 284 postgraduates, and 55 PhD scholars.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 09:19 PM IST
IIT Mandi | File

Mandi: The 12th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi is scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2024. The accomplishments of 636 graduating students, 297 undergraduates, 284 postgraduates, and 55 PhD scholars, will be honored at this year's convocation.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming convocation event, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, stated, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our graduating students. I wish them a fulfilling life and a successful professional journey ahead. May they uphold the values of IIT Mandi with honesty, integrity, and unwavering dedication to their chosen fields, carrying our institute's flag high wherever they go."

Mr. Manoj Jain, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), will be the Chief Guest at the function. Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar; Mr. Narendra Kumar Arya, Director of ER & IPR at DRDO; and Mr. Krishna Ika, CEO & Chairman of Brainwave Science, will be joining him as Guests of Honor. The ceremony will be presided over by Lt. Gen. Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (Retd.), the Chairman of the IIT Mandi Board of Governors.

IIT Mandi's 11th Convocation

The 11th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi was held on October 16, 2023. Among the 565 graduates in the class were 426 men and 139 women, with 60 PhDs.

There was an increase in the number of female students leaving the institute in various streams last year. More female students than in previous years had graduated from IIT Mandi: 52 in the undergraduate program, 66 in the master's and postgraduate programs, and 14 in the PhD program.

As the Chief Guest, Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, graced the occasion.

Eleven Ph.D. programs, ten M.Tech programs, one integrated Ph.D. (iPh.D.) program, eleven undergraduate programs in various streams, and one M.A. program are all offered by the Institute. One of the main features of the innovative, project-based B.Tech program is the four-year Design and Innovation track. IIT Mandi has been involved in more than 150 consultancy projects and over 460 R&D sponsored research projects since its founding.

