IIT Madras Professor Suspended After Inquiry Committee Held Him Responsible For PhD Student's Suicide

IIT-Madras | Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Madras suspended a professor after an inquiry committee found him responsible for the suicide of a research scholar way back in March.

The Institute in a statement said, "Professor Ashish Sen has been suspended based on the direction of the board of governors. The Institute is following all due procedures." According to the reports, Prof Sen was suspended last week by the board of governors.

Read Also IIT Madras suicide: Students protest in campus demanding suspension of PhD supervisor

Prof Ashish Sen found responsible for the suicide of Sachin. Suspended. @iitmadras pic.twitter.com/qAiq23Vs36 — voice of Students-IITM (@jaciitm) November 27, 2023

Five-member inquiry committee found Sen responsible

The premiere Institute suspended Professor Sen on the recommendation of a five-member inquiry panel. Professor Ashish Kumar Sen is a teacher at the mechanical engineering department in the Institute. The five-member inquiry committee was constituted on April 25, 2023, headed by former Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), G. Thilakavathi.

As per some reports, inquiry committee recommended his suspension after other students confirmed harassment by the Professor.

Suicide by research scholar in March

The suicide of a research scholar Sachin Kumar Jain on March 31 had shocked the education fraternity, following which the Institute came under the scanner of students' wings and social activists.

In April Sachin's brother Bhawesh Kumar Jain sought a detailed inquiry into allegations of harassment by Prof Sen and the circumstances leading to the suicide of his brother.

He alleges inhumane treatment by his guide (PhD supervisor) as the reason for his suicide and demanded action against the people responsible.

In his complaint he alleged that on 31st March 2023, Sachin had a meeting with his guide in the morning, after which he returned home and put up a WhatsApp status "I am sorry, I am not good enough".

Sachin's brother alleges that his guide knew that Sachin was having mental health issues.

Earlier in June, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti told the Free Press Journal that the institute has taken up a couple of measures which have seen ‘positive response from the students in an effort to address the issue of suicides within campus.