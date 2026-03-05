IIT Madras PG Diploma In Manufacturing Analytics Registrations Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process And Fee Structure 

IIT Madras PG Diploma Manufacturing Analytics: IIT Madras newly launched a one-year postgraduate diploma course in manufacturing analytics registration process is underway. The web-enabled program is designed for industry professionals seeking to lead digital transformation.
The last date to apply is May 31, 2026. The qualifier exam date is July 19, 2026. The course will commence on September 7, 2026.
In case the candidates are facing any technical issues, they can reach out at . For any program-related queries, the candidates may reach out to webmtech@code.iitm.ac.in.
IIT Madras PG Diploma Manufacturing Analytics: Important Dates
Application start date - February 02, 2026
Application end date - May 31, 2026
Qualifier Exam date - July 19, 2026
Course start date - September 07, 2026
IIT Madras PG Diploma Manufacturing Analytics: Application Fee
Application fee per program - Rs.3,000/-
IIT Madras PG Diploma Manufacturing Analytics: Eligibility Criteria
Four-year undergraduate degree in engineering and science.
MSc in Science degree.
-year undergraduate degree in math and computer applications.
B.Sc. Mathematics
B.Sc. Computer Science
BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications)
IIT Madras PG Diploma Manufacturing Analytics: How To Apply?
Interested applicants can check out the following details to apply for the IIT Madras PG Diploma in Manufacturing Analytics:
Step 1: Visit the official website at .
Step 2: Click on the link "New Web-enabled PG Diploma Program in Manufacturing Analytics launched for 2026 Admissions" on the homepage.
Step 3: Next, click on the registration tab.
Step 4: Click on the “Registration is opened now" tab.
Step 5: Now Add your login and proceed with registration
Step 6: Pay the registration fee and click submit.
IIT Madras PG Diploma Manufacturing Analytics: Fee Structure
Current Fee Pattern: Credit-wise
Fee Per Credit: Rs 6,000
Total Credits: 90
Total Programme Fee: Rs 5,40,000