IIT Madras PG Diploma In Manufacturing Analytics Registrations Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process And Fee Structure 

IIT Madras PG Diploma Manufacturing Analytics: IIT Madras newly launched a one-year postgraduate diploma course in manufacturing analytics registration process is underway. The web-enabled program is designed for industry professionals seeking to lead digital transformation.

The last date to apply is May 31, 2026. The qualifier exam date is July 19, 2026. The course will commence on September 7, 2026.

In case the candidates are facing any technical issues, they can reach out at abinaya@code.iitm.ac.in . For any program-related queries, the candidates may reach out to webmtech@code.iitm.ac.in.

IIT Madras PG Diploma Manufacturing Analytics: Important Dates

Application start date - February 02, 2026

Application end date - May 31, 2026

Qualifier Exam date - July 19, 2026

Course start date - September 07, 2026

IIT Madras PG Diploma Manufacturing Analytics: Application Fee

Application fee per program - Rs.3,000/-

IIT Madras PG Diploma Manufacturing Analytics: Eligibility Criteria

Four-year undergraduate degree in engineering and science.

MSc in Science degree.

-year undergraduate degree in math and computer applications.

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Computer Science

BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications)

IIT Madras PG Diploma Manufacturing Analytics: How To Apply?

Interested applicants can check out the following details to apply for the IIT Madras PG Diploma in Manufacturing Analytics:

Step 1: Visit the official website at code.iitm.ac.in .

Step 2: Click on the link "New Web-enabled PG Diploma Program in Manufacturing Analytics launched for 2026 Admissions" on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, click on the registration tab.

Step 4: Click on the “Registration is opened now" tab.

Step 5: Now Add your login and proceed with registration

Step 6: Pay the registration fee and click submit.

Direct Link To Apply

IIT Madras PG Diploma Manufacturing Analytics: Fee Structure

Current Fee Pattern: Credit-wise

Fee Per Credit: Rs 6,000

Total Credits: 90

Total Programme Fee: Rs 5,40,000