IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur Launch India's First Practice-Oriented Bachelor Of Cybersecurity Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) have jointly launched India's first practice-orientated four-year Bachelor of Cybersecurity (B.Cyber.) programme. The undergraduate course will commence in the academic year beginning July 2026 and is designed to address the country's growing demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals by combining classroom learning with extensive industry experience.

Admissions to the programme will be conducted jointly by IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur. The course aims to equip students with both theoretical knowledge and practical expertise to secure India's expanding digital infrastructure, strategic sectors, and emerging cyber ecosystem.

The launch comes at a time when cybersecurity is gaining significant attention among young people, with increasing interest in ethical hacking, bug bounty programmes, cybersecurity competitions, and digital defence careers. The new programme seeks to channel this growing enthusiasm into structured academic training and professional practice, preparing students for the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Two Years of Industry Deployment

One of the programme's key highlights is its two-year Field Deployment Professional Project, during which students will spend the final four semesters working on live cybersecurity projects under the guidance of experienced professionals from strategic and critical organisations.

Unlike conventional undergraduate courses, the B.Cyber. programme focuses heavily on hands-on learning, enabling students to graduate with substantial real-world experience alongside rigorous academic training.

Curriculum Covers Multiple Cybersecurity Domains

The competency-based curriculum has been designed to progressively build expertise across several specialised areas, including:

Security Operations

Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing

Secure Systems

Malware Analysis

Firmware Reverse Engineering

Hardware Security

Cloud Security

Critical Infrastructure Security

Students will also be able to choose advanced electives such as:

Digital Forensics

Embedded Systems Security

Secure Processor Microarchitecture

Applied Cryptography

During the first two years, students will receive intensive laboratory-based training in computer systems, programming, Linux system administration, cryptography, computer organisation, operating systems, computer networks, ethical hacking, web security, and penetration testing before moving to advanced specialisation and field deployment.

Careers After Graduation

Graduates of the programme will be prepared for careers in:

Cyber defence

Security Operations Centres (SOC)

Penetration testing

Vulnerability assessment

Digital forensics

Malware analysis

Cloud security

Hardware security

Critical infrastructure protection

The programme also lays a solid foundation for further education and research in cybersecurity and computer science.

Addressing India's Cybersecurity Workforce Gap

As India rapidly advances its digital transformation across sectors such as governance, finance, healthcare, transportation, telecommunications, manufacturing, and defence, the need for robust cybersecurity has become more important than ever. At the same time, industry reports highlight a gap of nearly 1.5 million cybersecurity professionals in the country, emphasizing the growing demand for specialised undergraduate programmes to build a skilled workforce.

The newly launched Bachelor's programme follows a unique practice-orientated approach, combining a strong academic curriculum with hands-on laboratory training and extended industry exposure. Unlike traditional undergraduate courses, it is designed to equip students with practical cybersecurity skills by providing continuous experience in tackling real-world security technologies, systems, and cyber threats.

What IIT Madras Director Said

Highlighting the growing need for specialised cybersecurity education, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Cybersecurity has become a cornerstone of India’s technological independence and national security. Building a strong cyber ecosystem requires professionals who combine deep theoretical knowledge with practical expertise in protecting complex digital systems.”

He further added, “Through our collaboration with IIT Kanpur to launch this pioneering Bachelor of Cybersecurity programme, IIT Madras is helping shape a new approach to undergraduate education that blends academic excellence with real-world industry experience. We believe this initiative will develop a highly skilled pool of cybersecurity professionals who will play a crucial role in safeguarding India’s digital future.”