IIT Madras Experts To Assist CBSE In Fixing Post-Result Portal Technical Issues; Edu Minister Says Student Interests Remain Paramount

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Education has directed the engagement of technical experts from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to assist the Central Board of Secondary Education in resolving ongoing technical issues reported on its post-examination re-evaluation services portal.

The decision is in response to concerns raised by students and parents about glitches that occurred following the announcement of CBSE's post-result services, such as login access, payment processing, and portal stability.

According to an official statement issued by the Press Information Bureau, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has instructed that a team of professors and technical experts from Indian Institute of Technology Madras be deputed to support the Central Board of Secondary Education in strengthening its digital systems.

The expert team will look into all technical issues that have been reported since the Central Board of Secondary Education launched this year's post-examination re-evaluation services. Their responsibilities include monitoring portal stability, server performance, authentication systems, user access workflows, and payment gateway reliability.

The IIT Madras team will also assess the CBSE system's overall IT infrastructure strength and recommend corrective measures to ensure the smooth operation of post-result services.

The Ministry has stated that the intervention is intended to make the system more transparent, efficient, and student-friendly.

Officials reiterated that student interests remain the top priority, and that all necessary improvements will be implemented as soon as possible to avoid further disruptions.