IIT Kanpur Placements 2022-23: 682 jobs offers as 33 students recipients of Rs. 1 cr package

IIT Kanpur has so far received a total of 74 international offers this season, as opposed to 47 offers from outside the previous year.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | FP Photo
Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur received the most offers for the current 2022–2023 placement season. By the end of day four, 157 national and international businesses had made 682 employment offers to the Institute. According to a statement from IIT Kanpur, a total of 836 students have secured jobs through PPOs and campus placement (pre-placement offers).

"The highest package so far this year for domestic is Rs 1.9 Crore, while there are a good number of packages from international recruiters as well. In all, 33 offers above Rs.1 Crore have been received," read a statement by IIT Kanpur.

The Institute's highest packages at the conclusion of phase 1 of the 2021–22 placement season were $ 2,87,550 for international and Rs 1.2 Crore for domestic. IIT Kanpur has so far received a total of 74 international offers this season, as opposed to 47 offers from outside the previous year.

