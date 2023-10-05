 IIT Kanpur Organises 5th Aditya-L1 Workshop
IIT Kanpur Organises 5th Aditya-L1 Workshop

The event covered various in class and hands on sessions, and lectures, by eminent scientists and experts like Prof. Arnab Rai Choudhuri from IISc Bangalore.

FPJ Education Desk
Updated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Aditya L1 | Youtube | Screenshot

The Department of Physics at Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) organised the fifth Aditya-L1 workshop. The IIT Kanpur and Aditya-L1 Support Cell at Aryabhatta Observational Science Research Institute (ARIES), Nainital co-hosted this three day workshop. A total of 50 students were selected, of which 30 were from outside and 20 from IIT Kanpur and local universities.

The event covered various in class and hands on sessions, and lectures, by eminent scientists and experts like Prof. Arnab Rai Choudhuri from IISc Bangalore, Prof. S. Krishna Prasad & Prof. Dipankar Banerjee from ARIES, and Prof. Piyali Chatterjee from the IIA, among others.

Participants also visited the Plasma lab of Prof. Sudeep Bhattacharjee in the Department to learn about the generation and confinement of plasma in the laboratory.

The official release stated, "As the Sun is essentially a spherical ball of plasma, this lab visit provided participants with a real sense of what plasma might look like. Additionally, participants visited the accelerator lab of Prof. Aditya Kelkar in the Department of Physics to learn about the acceleration of particles like electrons and protons, a process that occurs continuously in the Sun."

article-image
