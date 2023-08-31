 IIT Kanpur Joins Hands With Penn State University To Boost Indo-US Defence Ties
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Canva

The first India-United States Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) workshop was held on Thursday and was organized by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Pennsylvania State University, both in the United States. The project, which was co-facilitated by the US Department of Defense and Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), looks to improve defense excellence and cooperation between the two nations.

The initiative gave the two nations a practical platform on which to improve their defense cooperation, identify shared problems, and facilitate mentorship programs.

On this occasion, the members present discussed issues including space advances and artificial intelligence. The event drew more than 500 attendees from both countries. They examined market access, funding, legislative reforms, and technology transfer while talking about the roles that academia, startups, and industry play in the innovation of the defense sector.

The speakers emphasized the importance of startups and academic institutions in the defense industry. The prospective outcomes of such collaborations were discussed by representatives from numerous academic institutions of national importance.

Through INDUS-X, professor Vijay Narayanan of Penn State University elaborated on the significance of collaborations between academia and startup programming.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

