IIT Kanpur BTech, BS Admission 2026 Via Olympiad Channel Ends Today At iitk.ac.in; CBT Scheduled On June 24

IIT Kanpur BTech, BS Admission 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, is all set to conclude the admissions process today, June 15, 2026, for the B.Tech. and BS programs at the institution through the Olympiad Channel for the 2026-27 academic year. Interested and eligible candidates can apply via the institute's website until 5 p.m. EST.

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IIT Kanpur BTech, BS Admission 2026: Admission overview

The Olympiad Channel serves as another means for the admission of exceptional candidates into IIT Kanpur, without having to sit for JEE Advanced. In this case, candidates would be selected on the basis of their scores in the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

IIT Kanpur BTech, BS Admission 2026: Important dates

Application Deadline And Exam Schedule Candidates interested in applying must complete the registration process before the deadline:

Last date to apply: June 15, 2026 (5 PM)

Shortlisted candidates list: June 20, 2026

Computer-Based Test (CBT): June 24, 2026

Provisional answer key: June 25, 2026

Final answer key and result: June 27, 2026

Seat confirmation deadline: July 1, 2026

IIT Kanpur BTech, BS Admission 2026: Programmes offered

Admissions through the Olympiad Channel are available for several undergraduate programmes.

BTech Programmes

Biological Sciences and Bioengineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Intelligent Systems

BS Programmes

Chemistry

Economics

Mathematics and Scientific Computing

Physics

Statistics and Data Science

IIT Kanpur BTech, BS Admission 2026: Eligibility criteria

For the students to qualify for admissions via Olympiad Channel, they will have to: Appear in the Class 12 or its equivalent for the first time in 2025 or 2026. Mandatory study subjects must include Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Satisfy the admission eligibility criteria laid down by the institution.

IIT Kanpur BTech, BS Admission 2026: Registration fee

The application fee varies by category:

Female candidates, SC, ST and PwD applicants: Rs 1,600

All other candidates: Rs 3,200

IIT Kanpur BTech, BS Admission 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Step 1: Visit the official IIT Kanpur website.

Step 2: Open the Olympiad Channel admission portal.

Step 3: Register using the required credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee online.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to apply

IIT Kanpur BTech, BS Admission 2026: Selection process

Admission is done by taking a Computer Based Test that is organized by the IIT Kanpur alone. The candidates are short-listed based on how they perform in the exam. After the announcement of results on the 27th of June, those who qualify are allotted seats. Those who are given an offer must accept it before the 1st of July to facilitate the admission process.

Given that the application period ends tonight, it is recommended that students get their applications done way before the deadline.