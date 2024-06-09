IIT JEE-Advanced Results OUT: Find Out The Toppers

Pixabay

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has announced the results for the JEE Advanced 2024 today, June 9. Alongside the results, the final answer key has also been published. The examination took place on May 26 in two shifts. The provisional answer key was made available on June 2, with an objection period that ended on June 3. Students can check their scorecards on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced is a national-level engineering entrance exam for students aspiring to enter IITs. This year, IIT Madras organized the JEE Advanced exam, following IIT Guwahati, which conducted it last year. The exam is a computer-based test typically administered by one of the seven IITs.

Meet the JEE Advanced 2024 Toppers

Mr. Ved Lahoti of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 355 out of 360 marks.

Ms. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel of IIT Bombay zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 7. She obtained 332 out of 360 marks.

A total of 180200 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2024, held on 26th May 2024. In this exam, 48248 candidates have qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 7964 are female candidates.

Details to Check on the JEE Advanced 2024 Scorecard

Students should thoroughly review their scorecards to ensure all details are accurate. Any discrepancies should be promptly reported to the appropriate authorities. Key details to verify include:

- Name and personal information

- Examination center and venue details

- Score calculation and rank

- Spelling accuracy

For further details and to access the results, visit the official JEE Advanced website.