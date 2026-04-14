IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026 Concludes Tomorrow; Apply On JOAPS Portal Now

IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will close the IIT JAM 2026 counselling registration online tomorrow, April 15, 2026. Applicants must register for IIT JAM counseling through the JOAPS platform in 2026. The IIT JAM counseling 2026 will be open only to participants who have received the qualifying cutoff marks or higher in their respective category.

IIT JAM counselling will be used to fill over 3000 seats in 105 postgraduate courses at 22 IITs. MSc, MSc Tech, Joint MSc-PhD, Dual Degree, and Integrated PhD programs will all be considered.

Direct link to apply

IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026: Important Dates

Application Form Submission (JOAPS Portal): March 27 to April 15, 2026

Last Date to Freeze Choices: May 6, 2026

First Admission List: May 25, 2026

Last Date for Seat Booking Fee (First List): May 30, 2026

Withdrawal Option Window: June 3 to July 3, 2026

Second Admission List: June 8, 2026

Last Date for Seat Booking Fee (Second List): June 11, 2026

Third Admission List: June 16, 2026

Last Date for Seat Booking Fee (Third List): June 20, 2026

Fourth Admission List: June 27, 2026

Last Date for Seat Booking Fee (Fourth List): June 30, 2026

Additional Round List (if any): July 3, 2026

Last Date for Seat Booking Fee (Additional Round): July 7, 2026

Downloading of Offer Letters: July 9, 2026

IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026: Steps to apply for counselling

Candidates can check out the steps below to register for the IIT JAM Counselling 2026 below:

Step 1: Go to the official JOAPS portal (jam.iitm.ac.in)

Step 2: Add the JAM 2026 login credentials (Enrolment ID/Email ID and Password)

Step 3: Click the "Counselling Registration" link.

Step 4: Fill out the necessary information, such as personal, academic, and category information.

Step 5: Choose and arrange your preferred programmes and institutes.

Step 6: Upload the required documents as per the guidelines.

Step 7: Go through all details before the final submission.

Step 8: Pay the counselling/processing fee (if applicable)

Step 9: Submit the application form and download/print it for future reference

Direct link to apply

IIT JAM Counselling 2026: Seat Booking Fee

General / OBC-NCL / EWS: ₹15,000

SC / ST / PwD: ₹7,500

Admission Application Fee: ₹750