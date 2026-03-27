IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026 Begins Today; Apply On JOAPS Portal Till April 15

IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will open IIT JAM 2026 counselling registration online today, March 27, 2026. Applicants must use the JOAPS platform to register for IIT JAM counselling in 2026. The IIT JAM counselling 2026 would only be open to participants who have earned the qualifying cutoff marks or higher in their respective category.

IIT JAM counselling will be used to fill more than 3000 places in 105 postgraduate courses at 22 IITs. MSc, MSc Tech, Joint MSc-PhD, dual degree, and integrated PhD programs will all be accepted.

Direct link to apply

IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026: Important Dates

Application & Choice Filling

Application Form Submission (JOAPS): March 27 – April 15, 2026

Last Date to Freeze Choices: May 6, 2026

Admission Lists & Seat Confirmation

1st Admission List: May 25, 2026

Seat Booking Fee (1st List): May 30, 2026

2nd Admission List: June 8, 2026

Seat Booking Fee (2nd List): June 11, 2026

3rd Admission List: June 16, 2026

Seat Booking Fee (3rd List): June 20, 2026

4th Admission List: June 27, 2026

Seat Booking Fee (4th List): June 30, 2026

Withdrawal & Additional Round

Withdrawal Window: June 3 – July 3, 2026

Additional Round (if any): July 3, 2026

Seat Booking Fee (Additional Round): July 7, 2026

Final Step

Offer Letter Download: July 9, 2026

IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026: Steps to apply for counselling

Step 1: Visit the official JOAPS portal (jam.iitm.ac.in)

Step 2: Log in using your JAM 2026 credentials (Enrolment ID/Email ID and Password)

Step 3: Click on the ‘Counselling Registration’ link

Step 4: Fill in the required details such as personal, academic, and category information

Step 5: Select and arrange your preferred programmes and institutes

Step 6: Upload necessary documents as per the guidelines

Step 7: Review all details carefully before final submission

Step 8: Pay the counselling/processing fee (if applicable)

Step 9: Submit the application form and download/print it for future reference

Direct link to apply

IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026: Counselling Process

Accept and Freeze

Choose this if you are satisfied with the allotted programme

No consideration for upgradation in further rounds

Admission is confirmed after completing all formalities

Name removed from all subsequent admission rounds

Seat booking fee must be paid within the deadline

Failure to pay will lead to automatic cancellation of the seat

Accept and Upgrade

Choose this to keep the current seat while being considered for better options

Seat remains provisional

Automatically upgraded if a higher-preference seat becomes available

On upgrade, previous seat is cancelled and new seat becomes final

If no upgrade, the current seat remains confirmed

Refuse and Exit

Choose this if you do not want the allotted seat

Exit from the counselling process completely

Name removed from all further rounds

Seat offered to the next eligible candidate

No further admission claims or benefits

Important Note

Candidates selecting ‘Accept and Freeze’ or ‘Accept and Upgrade’ will be redirected to the payment portal

Seat booking fee must be paid within the deadline to confirm admission

IIT JAM Counselling 2026: Seat Booking Fee

General / OBC-NCL / EWS: ₹15,000

SC / ST / PwD: ₹7,500

Admission Application Fee: ₹750

Fee Guidelines

Seat booking fee confirms provisional admission

Amount will be adjusted against final admission fees by the admitting institute

Non-payment within the deadline will lead to cancellation of the seat and allotment to another candidate