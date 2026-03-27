IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026 Begins Today; Apply On JOAPS Portal Till April 15

IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will open IIT JAM 2026 counselling registration online today, March 27, 2026. Applicants must use the JOAPS platform to register for IIT JAM counselling in 2026. The IIT JAM counselling 2026 would only be open to participants who have earned the qualifying cutoff marks or higher in their respective category.
IIT JAM counselling will be used to fill more than 3000 places in 105 postgraduate courses at 22 IITs. MSc, MSc Tech, Joint MSc-PhD, dual degree, and integrated PhD programs will all be accepted.
IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026: Important Dates
Application & Choice Filling
Application Form Submission (JOAPS): March 27 – April 15, 2026
Last Date to Freeze Choices: May 6, 2026
Admission Lists & Seat Confirmation
1st Admission List: May 25, 2026
Seat Booking Fee (1st List): May 30, 2026
2nd Admission List: June 8, 2026
Seat Booking Fee (2nd List): June 11, 2026
3rd Admission List: June 16, 2026
Seat Booking Fee (3rd List): June 20, 2026
4th Admission List: June 27, 2026
Seat Booking Fee (4th List): June 30, 2026
Withdrawal & Additional Round
Withdrawal Window: June 3 – July 3, 2026
Additional Round (if any): July 3, 2026
Seat Booking Fee (Additional Round): July 7, 2026
Final Step
Offer Letter Download: July 9, 2026
IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026: Steps to apply for counselling
Step 1: Visit the official JOAPS portal (jam.iitm.ac.in)
Step 2: Log in using your JAM 2026 credentials (Enrolment ID/Email ID and Password)
Step 3: Click on the ‘Counselling Registration’ link
Step 4: Fill in the required details such as personal, academic, and category information
Step 5: Select and arrange your preferred programmes and institutes
Step 6: Upload necessary documents as per the guidelines
Step 7: Review all details carefully before final submission
Step 8: Pay the counselling/processing fee (if applicable)
Step 9: Submit the application form and download/print it for future reference
IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026: Counselling Process
Accept and Freeze
Choose this if you are satisfied with the allotted programme
No consideration for upgradation in further rounds
Admission is confirmed after completing all formalities
Name removed from all subsequent admission rounds
Seat booking fee must be paid within the deadline
Failure to pay will lead to automatic cancellation of the seat
Accept and Upgrade
Choose this to keep the current seat while being considered for better options
Seat remains provisional
Automatically upgraded if a higher-preference seat becomes available
On upgrade, previous seat is cancelled and new seat becomes final
If no upgrade, the current seat remains confirmed
Refuse and Exit
Choose this if you do not want the allotted seat
Exit from the counselling process completely
Name removed from all further rounds
Seat offered to the next eligible candidate
No further admission claims or benefits
Important Note
Candidates selecting ‘Accept and Freeze’ or ‘Accept and Upgrade’ will be redirected to the payment portal
Seat booking fee must be paid within the deadline to confirm admission
IIT JAM Counselling 2026: Seat Booking Fee
General / OBC-NCL / EWS: ₹15,000
SC / ST / PwD: ₹7,500
Admission Application Fee: ₹750
Fee Guidelines
Seat booking fee confirms provisional admission
Amount will be adjusted against final admission fees by the admitting institute
Non-payment within the deadline will lead to cancellation of the seat and allotment to another candidate