IIT JAM 2027 Registration Begins Today At jam.iitkgp.ac.in; Apply By October 12, Check Exam Date & Fee

IIT JAM 2027 Registration: IIT JAM 2027 will be held at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. The Joint Admission Test for Master's, JAM 2027 registration procedure has started today, September 11 , 2026. The exact link for those who wish to take the IIT JAM exam may be found at jam.iitkgp.ac.in, the organisation'sorganisation's official website. JAM 2027 is open to those who have finished their undergraduate degree or who are taking their qualifying degree final exam in 2027.

Direct link to apply

IIT JAM 2027: Important dates announced

Candidates planning to appear for the examination should keep the following dates in mind:

Information Brochure: August 22, 2026

JOAPS application portal opens: September 5, 2026

Registration begins: September 11, 2026

PwD forms upload begins: September 11, 2026

Last date to apply: October 12 2026

JAM 2027 examination: February 14, 2027

Jam 2027 result: March 18, 2027

Exam mode: Computer-Based Test

Exam cities: Approximately 100 cities

IIT JAM 2027: Application fee details

The JAM 2027 application fee depends on the candidate's category, gender and the number of test papers selected.

Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates:

One test paper: Rs 1,000

Two test papers: Rs 1,350

All other candidates:

One test paper: Rs 2,000

Two test papers: Rs 2,700

The application fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Candidates can make the payment through net banking, debit card, credit card, UPI or wallet. Any applicable bank or payment gateway charges will have to be borne by the candidate.

For changes to the examination city, test paper, category, gender or date of birth, a Rs 300 fee, along with any applicable difference in the application fee, will be charged.

IIT JAM 2027: Documents required

Candidates should keep the required documents ready before starting the application process.

Recent colour passport-size photograph

Candidate's signature

Class 10/SSC marksheet or certificate

Date of birth proof

Category certificate, wherever applicable

PwD certificate, wherever applicable

UDID card/number for PwD candidates

Required forms for candidates seeking compensatory time and/or a scribe

IIT JAM 2027: Application process

Candidates will use the JOAPS platform to submit their applications:

Step 1: Visit jam.iitkgp.ac.in, the official JAM 2027 website.

Step 2: After registration, go to the JOAPS portal starting on September 5.

Step 3: Enter your name, a working email address, a mobile number, and a password when registering.

Step 4: Use your registered email address or enrolment ID to log into the site.

Step 5: Provide personal, academic, and exam-related information on the application form.

Step 6: Choose one or two exam questions. Make sure the two test papers you choose are organised in separate sessions.

Step 7: Follow the instructions to upload your signature, photo, and any other necessary papers.

Step 8: Upload any relevant category or PwD documents.

Step 9: Use an online payment method to pay the application fee.

Step 10: Before submitting your application, review it in its entirety.

Step 11: Send in the application and print it out with the payment information.

In order to register, the candidate must have a working email address and mobile number on hand. Even if a candidate is taking two test papers, they should only submit one application form.

IIT JAM 2027: Exam sessions and papers

JAM 2027 will be held in two sessions on February 14. Candidates can appear for either one test paper or two test papers.

However, those choosing two papers can select only papers scheduled in different sessions.

Forenoon session: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Chemistry (CY)

Geology (GG)

Mathematics (MA)

Afternoon session: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Biotechnology (BT)

Economics (EN)

Mathematical Statistics (MS)

Physics (PH)

The examination will be conducted in seven test papers: BT, CY, EN, GG, MS, MA and PH.