IIT JAM 2027 Registration Begins Today At jam.iitkgp.ac.in; Apply By October 12, Check Exam Date & Fee

IIT JAM 2027 Registration: IIT JAM 2027 will be held at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. The Joint Admission Test for Master's, JAM 2027 registration procedure has started today, September 11 , 2026. The exact link for those who wish to take the IIT JAM exam may be found at jam.iitkgp.ac.in, the organisation'sorganisation's official website. JAM 2027 is open to those who have finished their undergraduate degree or who are taking their qualifying degree final exam in 2027.
IIT JAM 2027: Important dates announced
Candidates planning to appear for the examination should keep the following dates in mind:
Information Brochure: August 22, 2026
JOAPS application portal opens: September 5, 2026
Registration begins: September 11, 2026
PwD forms upload begins: September 11, 2026
Last date to apply: October 12 2026
JAM 2027 examination: February 14, 2027
Jam 2027 result: March 18, 2027
Exam mode: Computer-Based Test
Exam cities: Approximately 100 cities
IIT JAM 2027: Application fee details
The JAM 2027 application fee depends on the candidate's category, gender and the number of test papers selected.
Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates:
One test paper: Rs 1,000
Two test papers: Rs 1,350
All other candidates:
One test paper: Rs 2,000
Two test papers: Rs 2,700
The application fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.
Candidates can make the payment through net banking, debit card, credit card, UPI or wallet. Any applicable bank or payment gateway charges will have to be borne by the candidate.
For changes to the examination city, test paper, category, gender or date of birth, a Rs 300 fee, along with any applicable difference in the application fee, will be charged.
IIT JAM 2027: Documents required
Candidates should keep the required documents ready before starting the application process.
Recent colour passport-size photograph
Candidate's signature
Class 10/SSC marksheet or certificate
Date of birth proof
Category certificate, wherever applicable
PwD certificate, wherever applicable
UDID card/number for PwD candidates
Required forms for candidates seeking compensatory time and/or a scribe
IIT JAM 2027: Application process
Candidates will use the JOAPS platform to submit their applications:
Step 1: Visit jam.iitkgp.ac.in, the official JAM 2027 website.
Step 2: After registration, go to the JOAPS portal starting on September 5.
Step 3: Enter your name, a working email address, a mobile number, and a password when registering.
Step 4: Use your registered email address or enrolment ID to log into the site.
Step 5: Provide personal, academic, and exam-related information on the application form.
Step 6: Choose one or two exam questions. Make sure the two test papers you choose are organised in separate sessions.
Step 7: Follow the instructions to upload your signature, photo, and any other necessary papers.
Step 8: Upload any relevant category or PwD documents.
Step 9: Use an online payment method to pay the application fee.
Step 10: Before submitting your application, review it in its entirety.
Step 11: Send in the application and print it out with the payment information.
In order to register, the candidate must have a working email address and mobile number on hand. Even if a candidate is taking two test papers, they should only submit one application form.
IIT JAM 2027: Exam sessions and papers
JAM 2027 will be held in two sessions on February 14. Candidates can appear for either one test paper or two test papers.
However, those choosing two papers can select only papers scheduled in different sessions.
Forenoon session: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
Chemistry (CY)
Geology (GG)
Mathematics (MA)
Afternoon session: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
Biotechnology (BT)
Economics (EN)
Mathematical Statistics (MS)
Physics (PH)
The examination will be conducted in seven test papers: BT, CY, EN, GG, MS, MA and PH.