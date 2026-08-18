IIT JAM 2027: Registration Begins September 5 At jam.iitkgp.ac.in; Check Eligibility, Fees And Exam Pattern

IIT JAM 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, the organising institute for JAM 2027, has announced the schedule for the Joint Admission Test for Masters. The registration process will begin on September 5, 2026, with the application window set to remain open until October 12.

IIT Kharagpur has also launched the official JAM 2027 website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in. The Information Brochure is scheduled to be released on August 22, 2026, ahead of the opening of the application portal.

The entrance examination will be conducted on February 14, 2027, in computer-based test (CBT) mode. JAM scores are used for admission to various postgraduate programmes at IITs and other participating institutes.

Direct link to apply

IIT JAM 2027: Important dates announced

Candidates planning to appear for the examination should keep the following dates in mind:

Information Brochure: August 22, 2026

JOAPS application portal opens: September 5, 2026

Registration begins: September 5, 2026

PwD forms upload begins: September 5, 2026

Last date to apply: October 12, 2026

JOAPS data correction window: November 10, 2026, tentatively

JAM 2027 examination: February 14, 2027

Exam mode: Computer-Based Test

Exam cities: Approximately 100 cities

IIT JAM 2027: Exam sessions and papers

JAM 2027 will be held in two sessions on February 14. Candidates can appear for either one test paper or two test papers.

However, those choosing two papers can select only papers scheduled in different sessions.

Forenoon session: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Chemistry (CY)

Geology (GG)

Mathematics (MA)

Afternoon session: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Biotechnology (BT)

Economics (EN)

Mathematical Statistics (MS)

Physics (PH)

The examination will be conducted in seven test papers: BT, CY, EN, GG, MS, MA and PH.

IIT JAM 2027: Eligibility criteria

There is no age restriction for appearing in JAM 2027, and candidates of all nationalities can apply, subject to the admission rules of the respective institute.

Candidates who have completed their undergraduate degree or are appearing for the final examination of their qualifying degree in 2027 can appear for JAM.

Important Eligibility Criteria Include:

Citizenship: Citizens from any country can participate in the examination

Age Restriction: There is no age limit prescribed for JAM examination

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree or be in the process of completing their bachelor’s degree course in the respective field of study

Completion of Degree: The respective bachelor’s degree programme should be complete prior to the respective admitting institutes' admission date

Proof of Qualification: Proof of possessing the respective degree and eligibility criteria needs to be submitted before the time frame stipulated by the respective admitting institution

Admission: Admission will be done as per the AIR (All India Rank) of the respective candidate

Reservation: GOI reservation policy will apply

Foreign Nationals: Admission will be as per the rules of the respective institutes.

Eligibility to sit for the JAM or selection for the merit list does not guarantee admission automatically in itself. Admitting institutions will verify the eligibility of the respective candidate.

IIT JAM 2027: Application fee details

The JAM 2027 application fee depends on the candidate's category, gender and the number of test papers selected.

Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates:

One test paper: Rs 1,000

Two test papers: Rs 1,350

All other candidates:

One test paper: Rs 2,000

Two test papers: Rs 2,700

The application fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Candidates can make the payment through net banking, debit card, credit card, UPI or wallet. Any applicable bank or payment gateway charges will have to be borne by the candidate.

For changes to the examination city, test paper, category, gender or date of birth, a Rs 300 fee, along with any applicable difference in the application fee, will be charged.

Photo guidelines |

IIT JAM 2027: Documents required

Candidates should keep the required documents ready before starting the application process.

Recent colour passport-size photograph

Candidate's signature

Class 10/SSC marksheet or certificate

Date of birth proof

Category certificate, wherever applicable

PwD certificate, wherever applicable

UDID card/number for PwD candidates

Required forms for candidates seeking compensatory time and/or a scribe

Signature guidelines |

IIT JAM 2027: Application process

Applications will be submitted by candidates through the JOAPS portal.

Step 1: Log onto the official website of JAM 2027 – jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: Access the JOAPS portal after registering from September 5 onwards.

Step 3: Register yourself with your name, valid email ID, mobile number and password.

Step 4: Login into the portal using either enrolment ID or registered email ID.

Step 5: Fill the application form with personal, academic and examination-related information.

Step 6: Select one or two test papers. If selecting two test papers, make sure that they are arranged in different sessions.

Step 7: Upload your photograph, signature and other required documents as per guidelines.

Step 8: Upload category / PwD documents, if applicable.

Step 9: Pay the application fee using online mode of payment.

Step 10: Review your complete application before final submission.

Step 11: Submit the application and take printout of the application along with the details of payment.

Candidate will need to register using his/her valid email ID and mobile number and keep them handy. Only one application form should be submitted by a candidate, even if the candidate is appearing for two test papers.

IIT JAM 2027: Admission and selection process

Admission to postgraduate programmes through JAM is based on the candidate's All India Rank (AIR). However, clearing the examination does not automatically guarantee a seat.

The admitting institutes will independently verify candidates' educational qualifications and other eligibility conditions. Candidates will also have to submit the required documents within the deadlines specified by the respective institutes.

IIT Kharagpur, as the JAM 2027 organising institute, has stated that its decision regarding the examination process will be final and binding on applicants.

Candidates are advised to check the official JAM 2027 website regularly for the Information Brochure, application instructions and subsequent updates.