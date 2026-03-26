IIT JAM 2026 Scorecard Released At joaps.iitb.ac.in; Toppers List Also Announced

IIT JAM 2026 Scorecard: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay issued the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) scorecard today, March 26, 2026. To obtain your IIT JAM scorecard 2026, candidates who took the exam must visit the official website, joaps.iitb.ac.in. To get the IIT JAM 2026 scores, they must enter their email address and password.

The IIT JAM toppers list 2026 for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biotechnology, Economics, Geology, and Mathematical Statistics was also announced today, along with the scores.

IIT JAM 2026 Scorecard: Steps to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the link to the JOAPS portal.

Step 3: The screen will display a login page.

Step 4: To access the IIT JAM scores, enter your email address and password.

Step 5: Examine the information and download it.

Direct link to check the scorecard

IIT JAM 2026: Topper List

Since IIT Bombay has also released the List of Toppers in Chemistry and Physics. Candidates can follow the below steps to check and download the list of toppers.

Step 1: Visit IIT Bombay JAM's official website.

Step 2: Go to the results or examination area.

Step 3: "Top 10 Candidates (AIR)" should be clicked.

Step 4: To view the names of IIT JAM toppers, select the subject.

Step 5: The topper list will be accessible for download in PDF format.

Direct link to check the topper list as per subjects