IIT JAM 2026 Counselling Registration Begins Tomorrow; First Admission List Declaration On May 25

IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay will commence the IIT JAM 2026 counselling registration online on March 27 (tomorrow). Candidates must register for IIT JAM counselling 2026 through the JOAPS portal. Only those who have obtained the qualifying cutoff marks or higher in their respective category will be eligible to participate in the IIT JAM counselling 2026.

The deadline to complete IIT JAM counseling registration is April 15, 2026. The first admission list, based on IIT JAM counseling forms submitted, will be released on May 25, 2026. Over 3000 seats in 105 postgraduate courses at 22 IITs will be filled via IIT JAM counseling. Admission will be granted for MSc, MSc Tech, Joint MSc-PhD, dual degree, and integrated PhD programmes.

IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026: Important Dates

Submission of Application Form (JOAPS Portal): March 27 to April 15, 2026

Last Date to Freeze Choices: May 06, 2026

First Admission List Declaration: May 25, 2026

Last Date for Seat Booking Fee (1st List): May 30, 2026

Second Admission List Declaration: June 08, 2026

Last Date for Seat Booking Fee (2nd List): June 11, 2026

Third Admission List Declaration: June 16, 2026

Last Date for Seat Booking Fee (3rd List): June 20, 2026

Fourth Admission List Declaration: June 27, 2026

Last Date for Seat Booking Fee (4th List): June 30, 2026

Withdrawal Option Window: June 03 to July 03, 2026

Additional Round List (if any): July 03, 2026

Last Date for Seat Booking Fee (Additional Round): July 07, 2026

Downloading of Offer Letters: July 09, 2026

IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026: What is the Counselling Process

Candidates can check out the counseling process for the IIT JAM Counseling Registration 2026 below:

1. Accept and Freeze

Choose this option if you are satisfied with the offered program.

You will not be considered for higher preferences in future rounds.

Your admission is confirmed, subject to completing all formalities on time.

Your name will be removed from all subsequent admission rounds.

You must pay the Seat Booking Fee within the deadline.

Failure to pay will lead to automatic cancellation of the seat.

2. Accept and Upgrade

Choose this option if you want to accept the current seat but still be considered for better options.

The current seat will be provisionally allotted.

If a higher-preference seat becomes available, you will be automatically upgraded.

Once upgraded, the previous seat is cancelled, and the new one becomes final.

If no upgrade happens, the current seat remains confirmed.

3. Reject and Quit

Choose this option if you do not want the offered seat and don’t want to continue in the admission process.

Your name will be removed permanently from all further rounds.

The seat will be offered to the next eligible candidate.

You will lose all admission-related claims and benefits.

Candidates should be aware that when selecting "Accept and Freeze" or "Accept and Upgrade" for the first time, they will be automatically redirected to the payment portal, where they must pay the Seat Booking Fee by the deadline to secure their admission.

IIT JAM Counselling Registration 2026: Seat Booking Fee

The fee amount varies by category and must be paid to confirm the provisional seat acceptance:

General/OBC–NCL/EWS categories: Rs 15000

SC, ST, or PwD categories - Rs 7500

Application Fee for Admission - Rs 750

This Seat Booking Fee will be transferred to the Admitting Institute and applied to the Institute's admission fee at the time of final admission. Nonpayment of this fee within the specified time frame will result in the cancellation of the admission offer, and the seat will be assigned to another eligible candidate in subsequent rounds.