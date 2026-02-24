IIT Jam 2026 Answer Key Released At  jam2026.iitb.ac.in; Challenge Window Open Till Feb 27

IIT JAM 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the IIT JAM Answer Key 2026 on the website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in. Students can use the JOAPS portal to view the IIT JAM answer key.

The IIT JAM answer key is available to students via the JOAPS portal. The IIT JAM 2026 answer key challenge window will remain open until February 27, 2026, at 11:59 PM.

The authority published the IIT JAM 2026 response sheet on February 18, 2026. Students can use their response sheet and answer key to double-check their answers and calculate their probability score.

IIT JAM 2026 Answer Key: Steps to Download IIT JAM Answer Key 2026

Visit the official website, jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

Click the link "IIT JAM Answer Key 2026."

Log in with your enrollment ID/email ID and password (if applicable).

Download the provisional answer key PDF.

Save the file for comparison and future references.

IIT JAM 2026 Answer Key: How to challenge the JAM 2026 provisional answer key?

The steps for challenging the IIT JAM 2026 answer key are quite simple.

First of all, access the JOAPS portal using the enrollment ID or email address and password.

Then click on the option to challenge the answer key.

Now provide the answer key and upload the supporting documents.

Pay the answer key challenge fee.

Finally, submit the challenge.

IIT JAM 2026 Answer Key: Marking Scheme

Candidates should also review the IIT JAM 2026 marking scheme before calculating their expected scores with the response sheet and upcoming answer key.

Section A

Total Questions: 30

Question Pattern

10 questions × 1 mark each

20 questions × 2 marks each

Negative Marking:

For 1-mark questions - 1/3 mark deducted for every wrong answer

For 2-mark questions - 2/3 mark deducted for every wrong answer

Section B

Total Questions: 10

Marks: 2 marks per question

No negative marking

Section C

Total Questions: 20

Marks:

10 questions × 1 mark each

10 questions × 2 marks each

No negative marking