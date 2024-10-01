 IIT JAM 2025 Registration Window To End Soon; Apply Before October 11
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Window To End Soon; Apply Before October 11

The exam date for the IIT JAM 2025 is February 2, 2025, and it will take place in two sessions.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
IIT JAM 2025 Registration

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 application window is set to close on Friday, October 11, 2024, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) by going to jam2025.iitd.ac.in, the official website. The exam date for the IIT JAM 2025 is February 2, 2025, and it will take place in two sessions. Those who finish their qualifying degrees by 2025 are qualified to apply.

Application fees

Every applicant is required to pay an examination fee of ₹ 1,800 for one paper and ₹ 2,500 for two test papers, excluding Female/SC/ST/ PwD. Female/SC/ST / PwD candidates need to pay ₹ 900 for one paper and ₹ 1250 for two papers. Additionally, candidates must be aware that there is no refund policy for the application cost.

Up until November 18, 2024, applicants will be able to change their desired exam cities, test papers, category, or gender.

Applicants who wish to change their exam cities, test papers, category, or gender must pay ₹300.

How to apply?

-Go to jam2025.iitd.ac.in, the official IIT JAM website.
-Select the IIT JAM 2025 registration link from the homepage.
-To finish registering for IIT JAM 2025, click the "Register Here" option and fill out the necessary fields.
-Enter your password and enrolment ID to log in.
-Fill out the application and attach the required files.

-Fill out the application and pay the application cost.
-Print the IIT JAM 2025 application form for your records after downloading it.

