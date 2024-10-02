IIT JAM 2025 Registration Ends This Month: Check List Of Documents You Need!

IIT JAM 2025 Registration | Official Website

IIT JAM Registration: The IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 application process is presently under progress. Those who meet the requirements to take the test can register by completing the application form.



The public can access the application form at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, the official website of IIT JAM. October 11, 2024 is the deadline for applications.

Degrees You Can Pursue With IIT JAM

Master of Science.

M.Sc. in Technology

MS (Analysis)

Dual M.Sc./M.Tech. Degree

Combination M.Sc. and Ph.D.

M.Sc./Ph.D. Dual Degree Program

When completing the online application form, candidates need to upload a list of documents. It is crucial for applicants to prepare the necessary paperwork in advance to minimize last-minute stress and finish the application within the allotted time.

List Of Required Documents

1. Applicant's photograph (In HD quality)

2. Applicant's signature photograph (In HD quality)

3. Aadhar Card

4. PAN Card

5. Address proof

6. Voter ID

7. Minority Certificate (If Applicable)

8. Disability Certificate (If Applicable)

9. X standard (SSC) Marksheet/Certificate

How Can I Register For IIT Jam 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Step 2: Find the application's homepage link.

Step 3: Right now, enter the required login details.

Step 4: Fill out the application form with correct information.

Step 5: Upload the appropriate and legitimate documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the form to complete the enrollment process.

Step 8: Save a copy for later use after downloading it.

Exam Details

The exam, which will be administered using computer-based testing (CBT) on February 2, 2025, will cover seven subjects: biotechnology, chemistry, economics, geology, mathematical statistics, mathematics, and physics.

In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam listed above, candidates should regularly check the official website.

IIT Bhilai

IIT Bhubaneswar

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

IIT Dharwad

IIT Gandhinagar

IIT Guwahati

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Indore

IIT Jammu

IIT Jodhpur

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Madras

IIT Mandi

IIT Palakkad

IIT Patna

IIT Roorkee

IIT Ropar

IIT Tirupati

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

Seats

DIRECT admission to around 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.

Programme Offered

89 postgraduate programmes across 22 IITs for the academic year 2025-26.

Result Sharing Institutes

JAM 2025 Scores to be used for admissions to over 2300 seats by IISc and various CFTIs, including NITs, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET, and CCMN.