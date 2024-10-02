IIT JAM 2025 Registration Ends This Month: Check List Of Documents You Need!

IIT JAM Registration: The IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 application process is presently under progress. Those who meet the requirements to take the test can register by completing the application form.
The public can access the application form at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, the official website of IIT JAM. October 11, 2024 is the deadline for applications.
Degrees You Can Pursue With IIT JAM
Master of Science.
M.Sc. in Technology
MS (Analysis)
Dual M.Sc./M.Tech. Degree
Combination M.Sc. and Ph.D.
M.Sc./Ph.D. Dual Degree Program
When completing the online application form, candidates need to upload a list of documents. It is crucial for applicants to prepare the necessary paperwork in advance to minimize last-minute stress and finish the application within the allotted time.
List Of Required Documents
1. Applicant's photograph (In HD quality)
2. Applicant's signature photograph (In HD quality)
3. Aadhar Card
4. PAN Card
5. Address proof
6. Voter ID
7. Minority Certificate (If Applicable)
8. Disability Certificate (If Applicable)
9. X standard (SSC) Marksheet/Certificate
How Can I Register For IIT Jam 2025?
Step 1: Go to the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.
Step 2: Find the application's homepage link.
Step 3: Right now, enter the required login details.
Step 4: Fill out the application form with correct information.
Step 5: Upload the appropriate and legitimate documents.
Step 6: Pay the application fee.
Step 7: Submit the form to complete the enrollment process.
Step 8: Save a copy for later use after downloading it.
Exam Details
The exam, which will be administered using computer-based testing (CBT) on February 2, 2025, will cover seven subjects: biotechnology, chemistry, economics, geology, mathematical statistics, mathematics, and physics.
In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam listed above, candidates should regularly check the official website.
IIT Bhilai
IIT Bhubaneswar
IIT Bombay
IIT Delhi
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
IIT Dharwad
IIT Gandhinagar
IIT Guwahati
IIT Hyderabad
IIT Indore
IIT Jammu
IIT Jodhpur
IIT Kanpur
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Madras
IIT Mandi
IIT Palakkad
IIT Patna
IIT Roorkee
IIT Ropar
IIT Tirupati
IIT (BHU) Varanasi
Seats
DIRECT admission to around 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.
Programme Offered
89 postgraduate programmes across 22 IITs for the academic year 2025-26.
Result Sharing Institutes
JAM 2025 Scores to be used for admissions to over 2300 seats by IISc and various CFTIs, including NITs, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET, and CCMN.