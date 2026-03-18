IIT Guwahati To Declare GATE 2026 Result At gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Scorecards Available From March 27

GATE 2026 Result: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) results will be announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati tomorrow, March 19, 2026. participants who sat the aptitude exam can view and download the GATE 2026 Result at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

To access the GATE 2025 Result, participants must enter their enrolment ID and password on the portal.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has stated that the final solution key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 has not yet been made public, in response to media reports. The candidate response sheets, master question papers, and preliminary answer keys were previously made available on the GOAPS portal by IIT Guwahati on February 22.Candidates have a chance to voice their complaints after this announcement.

Important dates

Opening of GOAPS: August 28, 2025

Closing Date of Regular Online Registration: October 7, 2025

Closing Date of Extended Online Registration (With Late Fee): October 13, 2025

Opening Date for GATE 2026 Application Rectification: October 28, 2025

Closing Date for GATE 2026 Application Rectification: November 10, 2025

Admit Cards Available for Download: January 13, 2026

GATE 2026 Examination Dates:

February 7, 2026

February 8, 2026

February 14, 2026

February 15, 2026

Announcement of Results:

March 19, 2026

Steps to download scorecard

Step 1: Visit gate2026.iitg.ac.in, the official website

Step 2: Access the homepage's login tab.

Step 3: After a new page loads, candidates must input their login information and click the submit button.

Step 4: The screen will display the GATE 2025 Scorecard.

Step 5: Download and print the GATE 2025 Scorecard for your records.

GATE 2026 Scorecard Issuance by IIT Guwahati

Start Date:

IIT Guwahati will begin issuing GATE 2026 scorecards on March 27, 2026 for eligible students.

Free Access Period:

Candidates can download the scorecard for free from the GOAPS portal using their enrolment ID until May 31, 2026.

Paid Access Period:

After May 31, candidates can obtain the scorecard by paying INR 500.

Paid scorecards can be requested until December 31, 2026.

Portal:

Scorecards are available on the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

The scorecard can be utilised for PSU employment and MTech admissions, and it will be valid for three years. Before COAP 2026 counselling starts, candidates interested in continuing their education at IITs must get their scorecard as soon as possible and begin registering at the relevant IITs.

GATE COAP Counselling

In 2026, GATE COAP counselling will be held at IIT Guwahati. The anticipated date has not yet been disclosed. But soon, the corresponding IITs will start the MTech entrance registration procedure. On their websites, several IITs, including IIT Madras, IIT Gandhinagar, and IIT Hyderabad, have declared their start dates. Registration for the IISc Bangalore GATE 2026 is now open; applications must be submitted by March 31.