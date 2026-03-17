IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 Answer Key; Results Due March 19

GATE 2026 Answer Key: IIT Guwahati has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) final answer key on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Candidates can now access the GATE answer key 2026 by logging in with their enrollment ID and password.

This year, the test was administered on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 at different locations around the nation. Candidates can now determine their expected scores before the results are announced on March 19th.

GATE 2026 Answer Key: How To Download Final Answer Key ?

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2026 official website.

Step 2: Click on the GATE Final Answer Key 2026 link.

Step 3: Add your login credentials such as Enrollment ID/Email ID and Password.

Step 4: View the GATE response sheet and answer key.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for score calculation.

Direct Link To Check

GATE 2026 Answer Key: What’s Next?

After the declaration of the GATE 2026 Answer Key, GATE 2026 Results will be released on March 19 at around 1.30 PM.

GATE 2026 Answer Key: How To Check GATE 2026 Results

Step 1: Go to the GOAPS Portal at goaps.iitr.ac.in or the GATE 2026 Official Website at gate2026.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Locate and click the "GATE Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Add login details such as Enrollment ID, password, and code in the box on the new page that opens.

Step 4: To see your results, click the Login button.

Step 5: Download and view your GATE Result 2026 on the screen.

GATE 2026 Answer Key: Details Mentioned on Results

Name of the organising institute

Candidate's Name and Roll Number

Paper Name & Paper Code

GATE 2026 Marks Out of 100 and GATE 2026 Score Out of 1000

Qualifying Marks