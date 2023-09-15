IIT Guwahati Announces Online Bachelor of Science Application; Read Full Details Here

Official

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has started the application process for the online BSc (Hons) in data science and artificial intelligence (AI). The institution stated that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023 score will not be required for admission to the program, and that students can apply via cousera.org.

The online BSc degree program is open to high school graduates (science or non-scientific backgrounds), students pursuing parallel degrees, working professionals, young entrepreneurs, or candidates seeking a career change or important skills in data science and AI. The application process will come to an end on September 30. The courses will begin on October 30.

Eligibility criteria:

Minimum 60% in class XII or equivalent test from a recognized educational board or university, with Mathematics as a mandatory subject in class XII.

Those who qualify for JEE Advanced (in any year) will be accepted directly, but those who do not qualify will be need to take an online qualifying test.

Degree highlights:

Prepares graduates for diverse roles, including AI Engineer, ML Engineer, AI Research Scientist, Big Data Engineer, Data Analyst, and Business Intelligence Analyst across various industries.

Offers multiple early exit options: Foundational Certificate (1st year), Diploma (2nd year), Bachelor's degree (3rd year), or Honours degree (4th year); students can rejoin after a one-year break.

Flexible completion within up to 8 years.

Optional immersion sessions for valuable on-campus experience at IIT Guwahati, including a convocation ceremony.

Access to IIT Guwahati's extensive alumni network of 20,000 tech leaders, innovators, and professionals, along with career opportunities and services like counselling, interview prep, mentorship sessions, and Coursera Hiring Solutions.

Graduates become eligible to apply for a Master’s or a PhD degree at IIT Guwahati, opening doors to advanced academic pursuits.