 IIT Guwahati Announces Online Bachelor of Science Application; Read Full Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Guwahati Announces Online Bachelor of Science Application; Read Full Details Here

IIT Guwahati Announces Online Bachelor of Science Application; Read Full Details Here

Candidates can apply for BSc (Hons) in Data Science and Ai at IIT Guwahati at cousera.org till September 30.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Official

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has started the application process for the online BSc (Hons) in data science and artificial intelligence (AI). The institution stated that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023 score will not be required for admission to the program, and that students can apply via cousera.org.

The online BSc degree program is open to high school graduates (science or non-scientific backgrounds), students pursuing parallel degrees, working professionals, young entrepreneurs, or candidates seeking a career change or important skills in data science and AI. The application process will come to an end on September 30. The courses will begin on October 30.

Eligibility criteria: 

Minimum 60% in class XII or equivalent test from a recognized educational board or university, with Mathematics as a mandatory subject in class XII.

Those who qualify for JEE Advanced (in any year) will be accepted directly, but those who do not qualify will be need to take an online qualifying test.

Degree highlights: 

Prepares graduates for diverse roles, including AI Engineer, ML Engineer, AI Research Scientist, Big Data Engineer, Data Analyst, and Business Intelligence Analyst across various industries.

Offers multiple early exit options: Foundational Certificate (1st year), Diploma (2nd year), Bachelor's degree (3rd year), or Honours degree (4th year); students can rejoin after a one-year break.

Flexible completion within up to 8 years.

Optional immersion sessions for valuable on-campus experience at IIT Guwahati, including a convocation ceremony.

Access to IIT Guwahati's extensive alumni network of 20,000 tech leaders, innovators, and professionals, along with career opportunities and services like counselling, interview prep, mentorship sessions, and Coursera Hiring Solutions.

Graduates become eligible to apply for a Master’s or a PhD degree at IIT Guwahati, opening doors to advanced academic pursuits.

Read Also
Researchers At IIT Guwahati Produces Pluripotent Stem Cells From Skin Cells
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana CM Virtually Inaugurates 9 Medical Colleges

Telangana CM Virtually Inaugurates 9 Medical Colleges

BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023 Out At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Direct Link Here

BPSC 67th Mains Result 2023 Out At bpsc.bih.nic.in; Direct Link Here

IIT Guwahati Announces Online Bachelor of Science Application; Read Full Details Here

IIT Guwahati Announces Online Bachelor of Science Application; Read Full Details Here

NMIMS' Analytica To Showcase Best Of Data Analytics At Mumbai Campus

NMIMS' Analytica To Showcase Best Of Data Analytics At Mumbai Campus

Unregularized Madrasa Students In UP To Get Modern Education

Unregularized Madrasa Students In UP To Get Modern Education