IIT Gandhinagar PhD Admissions 2024: Apply Now for Advanced Research!

Representational Pic

The application process for the prestigious PhD Admissions 2024 at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT Gandhinagar) is now open. Aspiring candidates keen on pursuing doctoral studies across diverse subjects can submit their registration cum application forms on the official website, iitgn.ac.in. The deadline for applications is March 20, 2024.

Key Points to Note:

Subjects Available:

IIT Gandhinagar offers PhD programs in an extensive range of subjects, including Cognitive and Brain Sciences, Computer Science & Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Biological Sciences and Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Earth Sciences, Earth System Science, Electrical Engineering, Humanities & Social Sciences, Society & Culture, Materials Engineering, Mathematics, and Physics.

Selection Process:

Shortlisting for admissions will be based on a combination of a written exam and interviews. However, only candidates provisionally selected will proceed to the examination and interview stage.

Important Dates:

Application Deadline: March 20, 2024

Provisional List Announcement: April

Written Exams: April 8 to April 22, 2024

Final Result Declaration: May 15, 2024

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to thoroughly review the official schedule and guidelines available on the institute's website, iitgn.ac.in, before the application deadline on March 20, 2024. This opportunity marks a significant step towards contributing to cutting-edge research across various disciplines.