IIT Gandhinagar Explorer Fellowship 2026: Students To Travel Across India For Experiential Learning

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Gandhinagar: The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar has announced the 2026 edition of its Explorer Fellowship, a six-week experiential learning programme that allows students to travel across India while gaining exposure to diverse cultures, communities, and real-world situations.

This programme encourages students to step outside their comfort zones, interact with people from different socio-economic backgrounds, and build confidence, adaptability, teamwork, and decision-making skills through travel-based learning.

As part of the application process, each team was required to submit a detailed write-up of their proposed travel plan, including goals and objectives, itinerary, budget, and ideas for follow-up activities. After completing the journey, students must submit a report and make a presentation before the IITGN community describing their experiences and analysing the objectives achieved.

The fellowship is open to all regular IIT Gandhinagar students who are at least 18 years old. Applications are evaluated based on the originality and feasibility of the proposal, followed by interviews conducted by the selection committee.

According to IITGN, the 2026 edition received applications from 63 student teams, out of which 56 teams have been selected following a facilitative selection process.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Manish Kumar, Dean of Student Affairs at IITGN, said the fellowship is designed to help students connect with realities beyond the classroom and campus life. “This first-of-its-kind initiative among the IITs encourages students to connect with people, communities, and realities beyond campus. By travelling across India and navigating unfamiliar situations, students develop confidence, empathy, independence, and better decision-making skills,” he said.

Students enjoying cultural tradition during the trip |

Under the fellowship guidelines, participating students above 18 years of age are required to travel to at least six Indian states, including one state each from the North-East, North, and South India. Students must travel using sleeper-class train coaches or state-run buses and stay in affordable accommodations such as homestays and youth hostels.

Selected students receive financial support ranging from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 per person, with the amount subject to periodic revision depending on inflation or other factors.

The fellowship also promotes responsible travel and financial management by supporting students through a structured low-budget travel framework.

During their journeys, students explore local cuisines, handicrafts, heritage sites, handloom traditions, community enterprises, and regional cultures, turning travel into a practical learning experience.

Prof. Chetan D. Pahlajani, Convener of the Explorer Fellowship Programme, said students often come up with creative travel themes every year. “One of the things we really enjoy in the fellowship programme is seeing students’ creativity each year in coming up with innovative themes around which they organise their travel. Themes have ranged from architecture, dams, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites to regional variations in cuisines and sartorial choices,” he said.

Students during the fellowship |

Students from Fellowship Program |

During their journeys, students explore local cuisines, handicrafts, heritage sites, handloom traditions, regional cultures, and grassroots enterprises, turning travel into a practical learning experience beyond conventional classrooms.

IIT Gandhinagar will also host its JEE Open House on June 5, 2026, to help prospective students and parents learn more about the institute, its academic programmes, and initiatives such as the Explorer Fellowship.