IIT Delhi transfers rural tech to Ghana and Sudan

The technologies are improved versions of rural practises in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 03:47 PM IST
IIT Delhi's Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) has transferred two technologies to four African countries: Ghana, Namibia, Sudan, and Zambia.

The technologies include the Ground Water Level Measuring Device and the Ergonomically Designed Treadle Pump, which are improved versions of rural practises in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

The groundwater level measurement device is used in monitoring wells to determine the groundwater table. A treadle pump is a mechanical device that draws water from the ground by using human power that is currently being used for irrigation by poor/marginal farmers in various locations.

