IIT Delhi Started Applications Process For Summer Research Fellowship 2026; Offers Hands-On Research Experience For Engineering Students

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has opened applications for its Summer Research Fellowship Programme 2026, inviting top-ranking undergraduate and postgraduate engineering students from across India to gain practical research experience under faculty guidance

Summer Research #Fellowship Programme (SRFP) 2026 for #UG and #PG Students#IITDelhi is providing an opportunity for exceptionally qualified undergraduate and https://t.co/f8NVP1cM5P. students to execute an innovative #research and development project under the guidance of IIT… pic.twitter.com/2EhLthwynC — IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) March 17, 2026

Announced in March 2026, the fellowship offers students an opportunity to work on innovative research and development projects during the summer break. The programme runs for eight weeks and allows students to register as visiting scholars at the institute without paying any registration fee.

Important Dates

Application window: March 16 – April 3, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Selection list: First week of May 2026

Fellowship period: May 13 – July 13, 2026

Eligibility Criteria

Undergraduate students (except IIT Delhi):

Completed at least 2 years of study

Ranked among the top 10 in their branch/programme

M.Tech/M.E students (except IIT Delhi):

Completed at least 1 semester

Ranked among the top 10

Secured at least 70% marks or CGPA of 7.0 (on a 10-point scale)

How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IIT Delhi application portal

Step 2: Register and log in to fill the application form

Step 3: Provide personal, academic, and research details

Step 4: Upload required documents

Step 5: Submit the form before the deadline

Direct link to apply

Guidelines for Online Application Process

Step 1: Registration & Login

Create a unique username and password

Enter a valid email ID; optional alternate email

Select a security question and answer

Enter the security key and complete registration

Login to access the application form

Step 2: Filling the Application Form

Personal Information

Full name, date of birth, and gender

Contact Details

Postal address, telephone (optional), mobile (optional)

Educational Information

Institution name, programme type, degree, discipline/specialisation

Marks/CGPA, rank, and class size

Research & Academic Achievements

Department/centre and broad area of research interest

Statement of Purpose (max 1000 characters)

Academic awards, medals, competitions (max 500 characters)

Documents Required (Upload)

Photograph: JPG, max 50 KB

No Objection Certificate (NOC): PDF, max 2 MB

Rank Certificate: PDF, max 2 MB

Marksheet/Gradesheet: PDF, max 2 MB

Final Submission

Review all information carefully before submission

No edits are allowed after final submission

Download and save the application PDF for reference

Hard copy submission is not required

Fellowship Benefits for Selected Students

Stipend

Selected students will receive a fellowship of ₹2,000 per week for the entire 8-week programme.

Travel Support

Travel expenses within India will be covered via train fare (sleeper class) to and from IIT Delhi.

Accommodation

Students will be provided boarding and lodging at IIT Delhi hostels during the fellowship period.

Insurance Requirement

Students must arrange personal insurance covering accidents and accidental death for the duration of their stay.

The Summer Research Fellowship at IIT Delhi continues to be a highly sought-after programme, offering engineering students nationwide a platform to enhance research skills, gain exposure to advanced laboratories, and build a strong academic profile.