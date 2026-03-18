IIT Delhi Started Applications Process For Summer Research Fellowship 2026; Offers Hands-On Research Experience For Engineering Students

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has opened applications for its Summer Research Fellowship Programme 2026, inviting top-ranking undergraduate and postgraduate engineering students from across India to gain practical research experience under faculty guidance
Announced in March 2026, the fellowship offers students an opportunity to work on innovative research and development projects during the summer break. The programme runs for eight weeks and allows students to register as visiting scholars at the institute without paying any registration fee.
Important Dates
Application window: March 16 – April 3, 2026 (5:00 PM)
Selection list: First week of May 2026
Fellowship period: May 13 – July 13, 2026
Eligibility Criteria
Undergraduate students (except IIT Delhi):
Completed at least 2 years of study
Ranked among the top 10 in their branch/programme
M.Tech/M.E students (except IIT Delhi):
Completed at least 1 semester
Ranked among the top 10
Secured at least 70% marks or CGPA of 7.0 (on a 10-point scale)
How to Apply
Step 1: Visit the official IIT Delhi application portal
Step 2: Register and log in to fill the application form
Step 3: Provide personal, academic, and research details
Step 4: Upload required documents
Step 5: Submit the form before the deadline
Guidelines for Online Application Process
Step 1: Registration & Login
Create a unique username and password
Enter a valid email ID; optional alternate email
Select a security question and answer
Enter the security key and complete registration
Login to access the application form
Step 2: Filling the Application Form
Personal Information
Full name, date of birth, and gender
Contact Details
Postal address, telephone (optional), mobile (optional)
Educational Information
Institution name, programme type, degree, discipline/specialisation
Marks/CGPA, rank, and class size
Research & Academic Achievements
Department/centre and broad area of research interest
Statement of Purpose (max 1000 characters)
Academic awards, medals, competitions (max 500 characters)
Documents Required (Upload)
Photograph: JPG, max 50 KB
No Objection Certificate (NOC): PDF, max 2 MB
Rank Certificate: PDF, max 2 MB
Marksheet/Gradesheet: PDF, max 2 MB
Final Submission
Review all information carefully before submission
No edits are allowed after final submission
Download and save the application PDF for reference
Hard copy submission is not required
Fellowship Benefits for Selected Students
Stipend
Selected students will receive a fellowship of ₹2,000 per week for the entire 8-week programme.
Travel Support
Travel expenses within India will be covered via train fare (sleeper class) to and from IIT Delhi.
Accommodation
Students will be provided boarding and lodging at IIT Delhi hostels during the fellowship period.
Insurance Requirement
Students must arrange personal insurance covering accidents and accidental death for the duration of their stay.
The Summer Research Fellowship at IIT Delhi continues to be a highly sought-after programme, offering engineering students nationwide a platform to enhance research skills, gain exposure to advanced laboratories, and build a strong academic profile.