IIT Delhi Placement 2024: Almost 50% Students Still Unplaced!

IIT Delhi Campus | IIT Delhi

As the placement season progresses at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), the latest statistics reveal a significant challenge for students seeking job opportunities. With 48.2% of registered students still unplaced, the institute grapples with a notable gap in matching studying with suitable employment.

In 2024, a total of 2,000 students registered for placement opportunities. Out of these, 1,000 students secured placements in Phase 1, while an additional 36 students were placed in Phase 2, bringing the total placed count to 1,036. However, 964 students still remain unplaced as of the latest data, representing 48.2% of the registered students at IITD.

This information was shared by Dheeraj Singh, an alumnus of the institute, based on data about IIT placements.

Comparing these figures to the previous year's statistics reveals a concerning trend. In 2023, during convocation, 2,357 students graduated, out of which 1,200 were successfully placed. However, a significant number of students, totaling 994, were left unplaced. This totals up to 45.3% of the students were unplaced.

Among undergraduate students, 50 were placed, along with 1 undergraduate 5-year program student, 112 postgraduate students, and a total of 163 students pursuing higher studies, in 2023.