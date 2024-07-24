IIT Delhi Faculty Recruitment: Apply for Associate Professor & Professor Positions, Check Details

IIT Delhi |

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is inviting applications for faculty positions at the level of Associate Professor and Professor in various academic units. The recruitment is open for several departments, including Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, and School of Artificial Intelligence, among others.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Associate Professor:

To be eligible for the Associate Professor position, candidates must have a PhD with 6 years' experience, including at least three years as Assistant Professor Grade I in IIT, NIT, or equivalent, and a good track record of teaching and research. They must also have at least 10 refereed conference/journal papers, with at least 4 in reputed journals, and have completed at least one sponsored R&D or consulting project as PI or co-PI.

- Professor:

For the Professor position, candidates must have a PhD with 10 years' experience, including at least four years as Associate Professor or equivalent, and a good track record of teaching and research. They must also have at least 20 refereed conference/journal papers, with at least 8 in reputed journals, and have guided at least one PhD student independently or jointly with other faculty/researchers. Additionally, they must have completed at least one sponsored R&D or consulting project as PI.

Official website to apply

Salary:

- Associate Professor: Rs 1,39,600 - 2,11,300 (minimum pay of academic pay level 13A2)

- Professor: Rs 1,59,100 - 2,20,200 (minimum pay of Rs 1,59,100 in academic pay level 14A)

Application Deadline:

December 31, 2024

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IIT Delhi for detailed information and to fill out the application form along with supporting documents.