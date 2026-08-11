IIT Delhi Data Science, AI Certificate Programme 2026: Applications Open For Fourth Batch; Check Eligibility, Curriculum

IIT Delhi | Official

IIT Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened applications for the fourth batch of its Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence: From Fundamentals to Deployment. The eight-month programme is being offered online through the institute’s Continuing Education Programme (CEP) and the Centre for Applied Research in Electronics.

This programme is intended for professionals and students who wish to gain practical experience in data science and artificial intelligence and whose syllabus includes topics ranging from managing data to implementing the developed models in the actual world.

Applications for the fourth intake will be valid till November 13, 2026.

IIT Delhi Data Science, AI programme: What will students learn?

The programme follows the data science and AI journey from the basics through deployment. Participants will work with large and complex datasets and learn how AI can be used to address practical organisational and business problems.

The nine-module curriculum includes:

Python programming

Data manipulation

Exploratory data analysis

Machine learning

Deep learning

Reinforcement learning

Natural language processing

Machine learning operations

Model deployment using Docker and cloud platforms

Responsible AI practices

Participants of the course will get opportunities to work on practical projects and complete a capstone project in order to apply their knowledge gained from the programme to solving some real-life problems.

The curriculum covers the application of AI in various domains like human resources, customer relationship management, risk management and organisational transparency. It will also help participants gain knowledge of using data-driven technologies to improve performance and make decisions.

More than 300 hours of learning

The certificate programme by IIT Delhi has more than 300 hours of learning via live and self-paced methods. Participants will benefit from case studies and other practical activities while going through the modules.

Live classes will be delivered in the Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, tutorials and collaborative sessions will be a part of the curriculum. The guidance will be provided by IIT Delhi professors and industry experts.

Participants will also get an opportunity for a one-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi, giving them a chance to interact academically with faculty and peers.

Who can apply?

The programme is open to a broad group of learners with an interest in applied data science and AI.

Eligibility includes:

Graduates and diploma holders can apply.

Candidates must have completed a 10+2+3 educational pathway from a recognised university.

Preference will be given to candidates from computer science, information technology, electronics, electrical engineering, physics and related disciplines.

The programme is suitable for aspiring data scientists and AI practitioners, technology and analytics professionals, engineers, technologists, students and researchers.

The programme is also relevant for professionals working in data-intensive sectors such as healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance, retail and manufacturing.

IIT Delhi Data Science, AI programme: Certificate

Participants who successfully complete the programme requirements will receive an e-Certificate issued by the Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi.

Interested candidates can check the detailed programme information and application process on the official IIT Delhi Continuing Education Programme website.