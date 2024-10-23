 IIT Delhi Announces MSc Research Programme In Healthcare Technology
The program starting in January 2025 is specifically designed for medical and allied clinical professionals

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
IIT Delhi | Representative Image

The Centre for Biomedical Engineering (CBME) at IIT Delhi launched a Master of Science (Research) program in 'Healthcare Technology' on October 22. This program aims to bridge the gap between medicine and engineering and is set to begin in January 2025. It is specifically designed for medical and allied clinical professionals, integrating the principles of medicine with engineering disciplines to foster innovations in healthcare. The deadline for applications is October 25, 2024, and interested candidates can apply online at [IIT Delhi's application portal](https://ecampus.iitd.ac.in/PGADM/login).

IIT Madras To Launch First International Research And Innovation Centre In Dubai By 2025
article-image

Features of program

One notable feature of this program is its flexibility, allowing medical professionals to maintain their clinical practice while pursuing their studies. The curriculum includes core subjects and laboratory courses that impart the skills needed by the healthcare industry, as well as training for scientific research, whether for higher studies or roles in industry and clinical laboratories. Students enrolled in the program will benefit from high-value fellowships and remuneration comparable to entry-level salaries for medical and allied discipline graduates.

Additionally, the program offers a pathway to pursue a Ph.D. at IIT Delhi, emphasizing a commitment to fostering long-term research and innovation in the biomedical field.

IIT Delhi, IAF Join Hands For AI-Powered Research On Technical Textiles; Know More Here!
article-image

Head of CBME at IIT Delhi speaks

Prof. Neetu Singh, Head of CBME at IIT Delhi, highlighted the significance of the program, stating, “The program will provide the much-needed intermediate degree and training for filling the gap between traditional bachelor's and longer duration Master’s and doctoral degrees needed to become an independent researcher for the medical and allied professionals. It will bring the medical and allied graduates to scientific research in leading academic institutions. Through this program, IIT Delhi envisions producing globally competitive human resources that can not only uplift the start-up culture and industrial output but will also fuel high-quality scientific research related to biomedical science and engineering.”

The curriculum is designed to encourage critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and a comprehensive understanding of research methodologies, ensuring graduates are prepared to tackle complex challenges in the field. Moreover, the program will focus on developing entrepreneurship skills, equipping medical graduates to embark on their own entrepreneurial ventures.

