IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 B.Des Results Live At uceed.iitb.ac.in; Direct Link Here

IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Results: IIT Bombay has announced the UCEED 2026 results for the B.Des program today, March 6, 2026. Candidates can use their login ID and password to access and download the results at uceed.iitb.ac.in. Until the UCEED results are made public, candidates who took the UCEED 2026 exam will not be able to view their UCEED Part-A answers. Downloads of Part A responses will be prohibited when the UCEED 2026 results are announced.

Direct link for official announcement

IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Results: Important dates

UCEED 2026 Exam Date & Time:

January 18, 2026 (Sunday)

09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Release of Draft Answer Key & Part-A Response: January 19, 2026

Last Date to Submit Comments on Draft Answer Key: January 22, 2026

Release of Final Answer Key (Part-A): January 28, 2026

Announcement of Cut-off Marks for Part-A: February 05, 2026

Declaration of Results: March 06, 2026

Start Date for Scorecard Download: March 10, 2026

Last Date to Download Scorecard: July 31, 2026

IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Results: Steps to check the result

Candidates can use these methods to download the results:

Step 1: Click the UCEED results link.

Step 2: A log-in window will appear.

Step 3: Enter your password and registered email address.

Step 4: The UCEED 2026 results will appear on the screen after a successful login.

Step 5: Print the outcome after downloading it.

Direct link to check the result

IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Results: Seat Allotment Schedule

Round I

Announcement Date: April 21, 2026

Payment of Seat Acceptance Fees: April 21, 2026 – April 29, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Withdrawal / Exit from Seat Allocation: April 30, 2026 – May 11, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Round II

Announcement Date: May 19, 2026

Payment of Seat Acceptance Fees: May 19, 2026 – May 27, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Withdrawal / Exit from Seat Allocation: May 28, 2026 – June 09, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Round III

Announcement Date: June 10, 2026

Payment of Seat Acceptance Fees: June 10, 2026 – June 14, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Withdrawal / Exit from Seat Allocation: June 15, 2026 – June 19, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Round IV

Announcement Date: June 24, 2026

Payment of Seat Acceptance Fees: June 24, 2026 – June 28, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Withdrawal / Exit from Seat Allocation: June 29, 2026 – July 01, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Round V

Announcement Date: July 03, 2026

Payment of Seat Acceptance Fees: July 03, 2026 – July 09, 2026 (6:00 PM)

Withdrawal / Exit from Seat Allocation: Not applicable