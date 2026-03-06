IIT Bombay To Release UCEED 2026 Result Today At uceed.iitb.ac.in; Scorecards Available From March 10

IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Results: The UCEED 2026 results for the B.Des program will be released by IIT Bombay today, March 6, 2026. Candidates can view the results at uceed.iitb.ac.in and download them using their login ID and password. Candidates who took the UCEED 2026 exam will not be able to see their UCEED Part-A answers until the UCEED results are released. Part A response downloads will be banned upon the release of the UCEED 2026 results.

IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Results: Important dates

UCEED 2026 Exam Date & Time:

January 18, 2026 (Sunday)

09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Release of Draft Answer Key & Part-A Response: January 19, 2026

Last Date to Submit Comments on Draft Answer Key: January 22, 2026

Release of Final Answer Key (Part-A): January 28, 2026

Announcement of Cut-off Marks for Part-A: February 05, 2026

Declaration of Results: March 06, 2026

Start Date for Scorecard Download: March 10, 2026

Last Date to Download Scorecard: July 31, 2026

IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Results: Steps to check the result

To download the results, candidates can follow these instructions:

Step 1: Click the link to the UCEED results.

Step 2: You will see a log-in window.

Step 3: Type in your registered email address and password.

Step 4: Following a successful login, the UCEED 2026 results will show up on the screen.

Step 5: After downloading the result, print it out.

IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Results: Merit Rank & Qualification

A Common Merit Rank (All India Rank) would be given to each shortlisted applicant.

Every applicant on the UCEED 2026 shortlist will be deemed eligible.

However, entry to the BDes program is not assured by earning a rank.

IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Results: Scorecard Guidelines

Hard copies of the UCEED 2026 Scorecard will not be distributed.

There will be no email or postal delivery of scorecards.

Within the allotted time, candidates must download the scorecard online.

IIT Bombay UCEED 2026 Results: Part-A Response Sheet Access

Only until the results are announced will candidate responses for Part-A be accessible for download.

The download link for Part-A responses will be disabled following the release of the UCEED results.

After that, no more requests for Part-A replies would be accepted.